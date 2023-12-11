Carbon capture startups dive for climate solutions in the ocean

As money pours into companies promising to take greenhouse gasses out of the atmosphere, there’s a small but fast-growing sector of startups that want to leverage one of the world’s biggest carbon sinks to clean up humanity’s climate pollution: the ocean. For our series Reverse Course, Chris Bentley reports on some of the scientists and entrepreneurs developing ways to enhance the ocean’s natural ability to take carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere.

And, researchers at the Pacific Northwest National Lab are also looking into how native eelgrass could fight ocean acidification, and how algae could offset carbon emissions in the construction industry. Bentley tells us more.

Then, NPR’s Aya Batrawy shares the latest from the COP28 summit in Dubai.

Here and Now Anytime, NPR, 5 December 2023. Audio & text.

