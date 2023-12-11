Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,284 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 447,497 in the last 365 days.

Carbon capture startups dive for climate solutions in the ocean

As money pours into companies promising to take greenhouse gasses out of the atmosphere, there’s a small but fast-growing sector of startups that want to leverage one of the world’s biggest carbon sinks to clean up humanity’s climate pollution: the ocean. For our series Reverse Course, Chris Bentley reports on some of the scientists and entrepreneurs developing ways to enhance the ocean’s natural ability to take carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere.

And, researchers at the Pacific Northwest National Lab are also looking into how native eelgrass could fight ocean acidification, and how algae could offset carbon emissions in the construction industry. Bentley tells us more.

Then, NPR’s Aya Batrawy shares the latest from the COP28 summit in Dubai.

Here and Now Anytime, NPR, 5 December 2023. Audio & text.

Like this:

Like Loading...

Related

You just read:

Carbon capture startups dive for climate solutions in the ocean

Distribution channels: Environment


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more