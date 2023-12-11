Quest Commonwealth Expands Retirement Planning Services with Estate Planning Expertise

Quest Commonwealth Enhances Retirement Services with Estate Planning Expertise

This partnership not only fills a critical gap in our service offerings but also reinforces our commitment to ensuring that our clients are well-prepared for every aspect of their financial futures.”
— Jeff Perry - Co-Owner of Quest Commonwealth / Author of Safe Money Mindset

BINGHAM FARMS, MI, USA, December 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ --
In a strategic move to enhance its comprehensive retirement planning services, Quest Commonwealth is proud to announce a new partnership with a national network of estate attorneys. This collaboration brings essential estate planning services, including wills, trusts, and powers of attorney, to clients at affordable rates. This initiative complements Quest Commonwealth's suite of services, which includes wealth management, retirement income distribution, life insurance and annuities, tax planning, and Medicare advisory.

Recent statistics underscore the importance of this expansion. Nearly half of Americans delay estate planning, and 29% believe they don’t have enough assets to warrant it. Moreover, a significant number of Americans with a basic Will mistakenly think it protects them from probate court, a process that can span six months to two years, depending on the complexity of the estate and the state it is executed.

In addition to addressing these concerns, effective estate planning plays a crucial role in safeguarding assets in scenarios such as the need for nursing care, ensuring that one’s life savings are protected. It also empowers individuals to make definitive end-of-life decisions, providing clarity and peace of mind for both them and their families during difficult times.

Quest Commonwealth’s venture into estate planning is a response to these sobering figures, aiming to provide holistic financial solutions. The company's existing services have already set a high standard in retirement planning. By incorporating estate planning, Quest Commonwealth addresses the full spectrum of financial wellness and legacy planning.

This initiative demonstrates Quest Commonwealth's dedication to empowering clients with comprehensive, informed, and accessible financial planning services. By integrating estate planning into its portfolio, Quest Commonwealth is set to redefine the standards of holistic financial wellness and legacy management.

About

Quest Commonwealth, evolving from Quest Financial USA, stands as a defender of wealth, prioritizing asset preservation in our holistic retirement planning approach. Our expertise spans income and tax strategies, healthcare planning, and legal documentation, ensuring a comprehensive retirement experience. We champion the belief that retirement is about thriving, not just surviving, emphasizing a life well-lived beyond financial metrics. Our tagline, 'Defenders of Wealth,' encapsulates our dedication to safeguarding our clients' assets, fostering community ties, and offering personalized, client-centered solutions for a fulfilling and secure retirement journey.

Defenders of Wealth

