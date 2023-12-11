Dechlorination Chemical Market Poised for Strong Growth: Anticipated 5.7% CAGR with Predicted Total Value of US$ 2,528.7 Million | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The United States dechlorination chemical market size is projected to reach US$ 392.0 million by 2033. Over the assessment period, demand for dechlorination chemicals in the United States is set to rise at 4.6% CAGR.

NEWARK, Del, Dec. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global dechlorination chemical market value is forecast to increase from US$ 1,451.7 million in 2023 to US$ 2,528.7 million by 2033. Over the assessment period, global demand for dechlorination chemicals is projected to surge at a CAGR of 5.7%.



Sulfur-based chemicals segment is expected to dominate the global dechlorination chemical industry through 2033. It will likely hold a volume share of 68.8% by 2023. On the other hand, the activated carbon-based chemicals segment is set to thrive at a robust CAGR of 6.7% through 2033.

Growing demand for clean potable water and scarcity of freshwater sources are fueling up the demand for dechlorination chemicals. Similarly, the rapidly growing population, increasing government initiatives for water infrastructure development, and the awareness of chlorine-free water are key factors accelerating growth.

Dechlorination chemicals are witnessing higher demand from diverse sectors, and the trend is expected to continue through 2033. This is due to their ability to improve water quality by removing chlorine and other contaminants.

Implementation of stringent environmental regulations regarding water quality is expected to bolster dechlorination chemical sales. Dechlorination chemicals, such as sodium metabisulfite, sodium bisulfite, and sodium sulfite, are specifically formulated to efficiently remove chlorine and chloramine compounds, aligning with the requirements of these regulations.

Growing usage of dechlorination chemicals in the pharmaceutical and food & beverage industries is another key factor expected to boost the target market. These chemicals are widely used to remove chlorine from water to make it suitable for usage in pharmaceutical and food products.

Key Takeaways from the Report

The global market for dechlorination chemicals is projected to thrive at 5.7% CAGR through 2033.

CAGR through 2033. By chemical type, sulfur-based chemicals segment is expected to total a valuation of US$ 1,182.6 million by 2033.

by 2033. By end use, the water treatment segment is set to hold a market share of 72.3% in 2023.

in 2023. East Asia is expected to account for a significant share of about 33% in 2033.

in 2033. The United States industry value is anticipated to reach US$ 392.0 million by 2033.

by 2033. China is projected to attain a valuation of US$ 708.3 million by 2033.

by 2033. Demand in India is predicted to rise at 7.4% CAGR through 2033.





“The dechlorination chemical market is poised to witness healthy growth due to escalating environmental regulations, expanding industrial sectors, and increasing emphasis on water quality across several applications. As industries worldwide strive to reduce their environmental impact and ensure compliance, demand for effective dechlorination solutions is expected to rise rapidly, creating growth prospects for the target market,” - says Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).



Competitive Landscape

Chemtrade Logistics, INEOS CALABRIAN, BASF SE and Grasim Industries Ltd, Solvay SA, One Equity Partners, Hydrite Chemical, Hawkins, and Guangdong Hanyan Activated Carbon Technology Co., Ltd. are the leading manufacturers of dechlorination chemicals profiled in the full version of the report.

Key players are focusing on the expansion of domestic production and technology areas of dechlorination chemicals to provide cost-efficient solutions to consumers. They are also investing in developing new products and further innovation on the existing ones to meet end-user demand.

Recent developments-

In March 2023 , McCann Chemicals was acquired by Airedale Group to boost its growth and diversification.

, McCann Chemicals was acquired by Airedale Group to boost its growth and diversification. In September 2023, INEOS acquired the Eastman Texas City Site from the Eastman Chemical Company.

Dechlorination Chemical Industry Research Scope

Attribute Details Estimated Market Size (2023) US$ 1,451.7 million Projected Market Size (2033) US$ 2,528.7 million Anticipated Growth Rate (2023 to 2033) 5.7% Historical Data 2018 to 2022 Forecast Period 2023 to 2033 Quantitative Units Value (US$ million) and Volume (metric tons) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Volume Forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Trends, and Pricing Analysis Market Segments Covered Chemical Type

Form

End Use

Region Regions Covered North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

Middle East & Africa Key Countries Covered United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

Germany

Italy

France

United Kingdom

Spain

BENELUX

NORDICS

Poland

Hungary Balkan and Baltics

Russia

India

Association of Southeast Asian Nations

Australia and New Zealand

China

Japan

South Korea

Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Other GCC Countries

Türkiye

Other African Union

South Africa Key Companies Profiled Solvay SA

One Equity Partners

Lenntech B.V

Jay Dinesh Chemicals

INEOS CALABRIAN

Hydrite Chemical

Hawkins

Guangdong Hanyan Activated Carbon Technology Co., Ltd.

Grasim Industries Limited

ESSECO USA LLC

Chemtrade Logistics

Carbotecnia

BASF SE

Airedale Group





Dechlorination Chemical Market Segmentation

By Chemical Type:

Sulphur based Chemicals Sodium Metabisulfite Sodium Sulfite Sodium Bisulfite

Activated Carbon based Chemicals Drinking Water Grade Waste Water Grade

Others

By Form:

Liquid

Solid

By End Use:

Water Treatment

Food and Beverages

Textile





About the Chemicals and Materials Division at Future Market Insights (FMI)

The chemicals and materials division of Future Market Insights (FMI) offers a distinct and pinpoint analysis of the chemicals and materials industry. This exhaustive coverage extends from commodity, bulk, specialty, and petrochemicals to advanced materials, composites, and nanotechnology in particular, with special emphasis on ‘green alternatives, recycling and renewable technology developments, supply-demand-trade assessment. Our research studies serve as referencing market guidelines for chemical manufacturers, research institutions, channel partners, and government bodies for developing – ‘The Way Forward’.

Author

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.

His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.

Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.

