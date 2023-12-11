Global fluorescein angiography market Size is Estimated to Reach USD 785.15 million by 2030, Growing at a CAGR of 5.17%: Straits Research

The market for fluorescein angiography is being driven primarily by several factors, the most important of which are the rising incidence of a variety of eye illnesses, the rising need for early detection, and supportive efforts taken by the government.

New York, United States, Dec. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluorescein angiography, fluorescent angiography, or fundus fluorescein angiography is a procedure that uses a fluorescent dye and a specialised camera to examine the retina and choroid's blood flow.

The primary drivers driving the market for fluorescein angiography are the increasing prevalence of various eye illnesses, the growing desire for early diagnosis, and government efforts. WHO's VISION 2020 is a global effort aimed at increasing public awareness of the consequences of blindness and governments' long-term professional and political commitment to eliminate blindness. International decision-makers and non-governmental organisations must be persuaded that providing human and financial resources towards the eradication of blindness is a prudent and profitable investment.

Age & lifestyle-related diseases

According to Straits Research, "The global fluorescein angiography market size was valued at USD 498.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 785.15 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.17% from 2022 to 2030." Age and lifestyle-related disorders such as cataracts, macular degeneration, glaucoma, and diabetic retinopathy drive the contemporary ophthalmology market. During the forecast period, the market for fluorescein angiography is projected to be driven by the rising prevalence of eye-related ailments and the rising elderly population. Macular degeneration is a leading cause of the age-related eye condition that leads in the loss of central and crisp vision.

Dependence on non-formal and manual processes by many organizations

The most frequent adverse effects to fluorescein dye include nausea, vomiting, and hives. Some individuals may also suffer dry mouth, a metallic taste in the tongue, an increase in salivation (saliva overproduction), sneezing, or a rapid heartbeat. These reasons may hinder the expansion of the global fluorescein angiography market .

The increasing burden of glaucoma

The increasing prevalence of glaucoma worldwide is offering business opportunities. According to the Glaucoma Research Foundation, after cataracts, glaucoma is the second biggest cause of blindness in the world.

In 2010, over 8.4 million persons worldwide were blind owing to glaucoma, and this number is projected to increase to 11.1, million by 2020. Those afflicted with glaucoma who reside in developing nations are especially susceptible to the disease's progression to blindness. According to the American Academy of Ophthalmology, the number of glaucoma sufferers is anticipated to reach 111 million by 2040, with Africa and Asia having the highest prevalence.

Regional analysis of the global fluorescein angiography market

The market is split by region into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

In 2019, North America dominated the market for fluorescein angiography with a 48.8 percent share. This is due to the high number of diabetic retinopathy patients and high volume of procedures. The number of Americans suffering from diabetic retinopathy is projected to increase from 7.7 million in 2010 to 14.6 million in 2050, according to the National Eye Institute (NIH). Therefore, fundus cameras are utilised to identify diabetic retinopathy at an early stage.

Advanced fundus cameras are continuously being developed and introduced by market participants. For example, in November 2015, Carl Zeiss debuted two nonmydriatic cameras of the next generation, the VISUCAM 524 and VISUCAM 224, during the American Academy of Ophthalmology meeting in Las Vegas. These fundus cameras are utilised to identify a variety of retinal disorders. In the introduction, advanced features in cameras such as hybrid cameras, digital devices, and portability, a rapidly growing geriatric population, and a high prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes are cited as factors expected to boost the fluorescein angiography market over the forecast period.

Key Highlights

The macular degeneration segment held the largest revenue share of 38.1% in 2019

North America is expected to dominate the global fluorescein angiography market

Competitive players in the global fluorescein angiography market

The global fluorescein angiography market's major key players are Carl Zeiss Meditec, Inc., NIDEK Co., Ltd., Kowa Company Ltd., Topcon Medical Systems, Inc., Optomed Oy (Ltd.), CenterVue SpA, Canon, Inc.

The global fluorescein angiography market segmentation

Product Outlook

Devices

Disposables

Dye

Film

Accessories

Technology Outlook

Digital

Analog

Others

Application Outlook

Macular edema

Macular degeneration

Macular pucker

Ocular melanoma

Diabetic retinopathy

Others

Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

The Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

