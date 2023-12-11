Everything Blockchain, Inc. Primed for EB Control Enterprise Launch

New offering will address the specific needs of enterprise data security

Jacksonville, Fla. , Dec. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Everything Blockchain Inc., (OTCMKTS: EBZT), a technology company that is blending blockchain, DBMS and Zero Trust to deliver disruptive new ways to store, manage and protect data, will be announcing a new version of EB Control designed specifically for enterprise systems and workflows. Building off the innovative EB Control platform, EB Control Enterprise will include an updated centralized management portal that will enable companies to conduct enterprise management and reporting at scale.

Data protection is in an arms race against evolving threats and creeping vulnerabilities. As a result, security professionals are relentlessly looking for innovative solutions to protect Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) and sensitive data in compliance with federal guidelines. One of the key elements to keeping data secure remains encryption. EB Control Enterprise will enable system administrators to manage users at scale and allow them to set and enforce corporate encryption polices for users needing to share sensitive data. The system will also provide advanced chain of custody reporting, so organizations have greater visibility into who, where and how their data is being accessed.

“As cybersecurity threats continue to evolve, traditional data breach prevention measures are falling short. These traditional practices are largely done without a sizeable security team or an extensive budget,” said Toney Jennings, CEO, Everything Blockchain, Inc. “With EB Control Enterprise, we are redefining data security for large companies by empowering them to maintain control of their data no matter where it goes or who they share it with. With the coming launch we are paving the way for a more secure and resilient cybersecurity landscape.”

EBI continues to invest heavily in the development and innovation of its solutions. EB Control Enterprise is the latest offering that combines enterprise focused features and recent updates like:

A refreshed interface and updated navigation that is user friendly and intuitive.

Security enhancements that separate user and administrative portals to prevent data from intermingling and provide enterprises with a heightened level of security.

Clear and concise reporting for security teams including usage and access, encrypted and decrypted data, installations, new accounts and active users.





EBI is also happy to unveil a FIDO2 compliant integration for EBI Control, specifically designed for user login enhancements. This innovative feature represents a significant leap forward in security, allowing organizations to implement the latest authentication technologies for data access. It offers a seamless and secure login experience, aligning with our commitment to modernizing and safeguarding IT infrastructures. The FIDO2 integration enables more robust authentication methods and strengthens data access security. This focused enhancement to user login procedures is a key step in reinforcing our zero-trust security approach and plays a critical role in enhancing the protection and integrity of your data security environment.

For more information about EB Control and other solutions at EBI, please visit: https://everythingblockchain.io/

About Everything Blockchain Inc.

Everything Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS: EBZT) is on a mission to ensure every organization has access to the tools and platforms that enable them to manage, store and protect data without the cost and complexity that holds them back today. Our patented advances in engineering deliver the essential elements needed for real-world business use: speed, security, and efficiency. Everything Blockchain builds platforms of trust for the modern enterprise. Our current lines of business include: EB Advise, BuildDB and EB Control. For more information, please visit https://www.everythingblockchain.io/

