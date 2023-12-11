Apache Corporation Partners with Borderlands Research Institute on Well Pad Restoration Research Project in the Permian Basin

HOUSTON, Dec. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apache Corporation (Nasdaq: APA) today announced a partnership with the Borderlands Research Institute (BRI) at Sul Ross State University in Alpine, Texas, to launch a well pad restoration research project. Through this multiyear partnership, researchers at BRI and Texas Native Seeds, a project of the Caesar Kleberg Wildlife Research Institute at Texas A&M Kingsville, will investigate methods to improve habitat restoration efforts in the Permian Basin with the goal of publishing a science-backed, best practices reclamation document to be shared with other Permian operators.



“We are honored to partner with the Borderlands Research Institute on this important effort, which aligns with our mission to meet the growing demand for energy and to do so in a cleaner, more sustainable way,” said Jessica Jackson, Apache’s vice president of environment, health and safety. “For many years, Apache has worked to restore well pads to their habitat potential. To further our efforts to continuously improve, Apache is supporting scientific research at sites in the Permian Basin to study the efficacy of methods for habitat restoration.”

The BRI project will help inform oil and gas operators in the Permian about how changes in the industry’s collective approach to restoring end-of-service well pads can have broader benefits to local biodiversity and reunite fragmented habitats.

Typically, at the end of a well’s service life, the well is plugged, equipment is removed, and the pad is reseeded and allowed to gradually return to a natural condition. This project looks to accelerate a more vibrant return to nature by considering alternative soil preparation techniques, adding biochar to improve soil fertility, and incorporating undesirable scrub brush as a vegetative cover to hold soil moisture and discourage grassland animals from foraging on the seeds before they germinate.

BRI is dedicated to helping conserve the natural resources of the Chihuahuan Desert, the ecosystem in which a significant portion of the Permian Basin is situated. The Chihuahuan Desert ecosystem is essential for local food production, recreation, tourism and cultural assets. The Apache-funded project will assess differences in vegetation, soil humidity, carbon retention, insect diversity, and the economics of different restoration methods.

“We all depend on the energy produced in the Permian Basin to power our lives, and we look forward to bringing valuable science to the table to support enhanced restoration practices in the energy industry,” said Dr. Louis Harveson, the Dan Allen Hughes, Jr. Endowed Director of Borderlands Research Institute. “We appreciate the opportunity to partner with Apache on this important research and applaud their leadership on this issue.”

According to BRI’s research, desert ecosystems are one of the world’s most imperiled ecosystems despite their significance. While habitat restoration studies have been done in other locations, much remains unknown in the Chihuahuan Desert, particularly regarding habitat restoration under a sound study design. The reclamation of degraded landscapes is increasingly recognized as a critical step in alleviating industry impacts. With this project, Apache is helping to lead the way in improved management of such sites.

In addition, this project will also measure increases in soil carbon to passively sequester CO 2 in healthy desert soils and will support Sul Ross State University student research through BRI. In total, this joint project will present best practices specific to the Chihuahuan Desert that are shown to have a demonstrated positive impact on overall biodiversity and natural ecosystem function.

About Apache

Apache Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of APA Corporation (Nasdaq: APA), is an oil and gas exploration and production company with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom. Apache’s parent corporation, APA Corporation, posts announcements, operational updates, investor information and press releases on its website.

About Borderlands Research Institute

Since 2007, the Borderlands Research Institute has encouraged effective land stewardship of the Chihuahuan Desert. Housed at Sul Ross State University, the Borderlands Research Institute builds on a long-lasting partnership with private landowners, the university’s natural resource program, cooperating state, federal, and non-governmental organizations, and other stakeholders. Through research, education and outreach, the Borderlands Research Institute is helping to conserve the last frontier of Texas and the Southwest.

Apache

Investor: (281) 302-2286 Gary Clark

Media: (713) 296-7276 Alexandra Franceschi

Website: www.apacorp.com

Borderlands Research Institute

(432) 837-8672 Shawna Graves

Email: shawna.graves@sulross.edu

APA-G