Canada’s National Farm Leadership Program Now Accepting Applications

Apply for the 2024 National Farm Leadership Program starting January 29, 2024

OTTAWA, Dec. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the complex business of farming where efficiency and effectiveness are key to success, interpersonal skills, relationships and work habits matter. Few of us consider our own leadership as a competitive advantage, however research shows that leader effectiveness can account for as much as 1/3 of business performance.



Canada's flagship leadership development program for agriculture

Canada already has some of the best farm managers and increasing their leadership effectiveness is the next step. The National Farm Leadership Program teaches you how to perform at your best when it matters most.

Our Program fits into busy farm life to help you identify the critical development areas that will have the greatest impact on your personal and professional lives. Not only is leadership good for business; it's good for the well-being of the leader and those they work with.

The next cohort of the National Farm Leadership Program will begin its journey on January 29, 2024. The program takes place over six weeks through virtual learning and a 3-day in-person residency. Group coaching and personal coaching continues for the remainder of the calendar year to help participants realize positive change in real time.

Program details:

6 weeks of structured online learning (January - March)

3-day residency in Victoria, BC (second week of March)

A personal leadership assessment against a global data set of leaders

Create a personal plan to increase your leadership effectiveness

Group and individual coaching for the remainder of the year

Unlimited access to the LeaderLab (a private online learning community)

Built for:

Farmers who are stepping up or stepping back, including farm owners, managers and high potential employees

Ag industry managers

Families, organizations and companies who want to develop their staff, clients and members



We will:

Teach you to develop and regulate your nervous system to build resilience and perform under pressure.

Help you surface and unpack what’s behind your behavior and make an authentic, positive shift.

Challenge you to evaluate and expand your responses to challenges and opportunities with agility and confidence.

Measure you with a best-in-class leader effectiveness assessments to guide your growth.

Support you through individual coaching and a community committed to building personal capacity for action, during and post program through LeaderShift Connect.



Led by certified Executive Coach and fourth generation farmer, Kelly Dobson who combines adult learning research, with neuroscience and IT, enabling leader development at any age.

“The program didn’t just help me professionally; it extended my marriage and my whole family. I would highly recommend this program to anyone wanting to up their game and be a better person to work with." – Kent Serada, Serada Farms, Alberta

Interested in enrolling? The 2024 program starts January 29, 2024.

Visit http://www.leader-shift.ca to apply. The deadline to apply to the National Farm Leadership Program is January 18th.

About Farm Management Canada

A national umbrella for Canadian farm business management activity, Farm Management Canada is the only organization devoted exclusively to the development and delivery of advanced business management information, tools and resources to position Canada's farmers for success. As a non-profit organization, Farm Management Canada's programs and activities are made possible through support from our generous sponsors and supporters.

About LeaderShift Inc.

LeaderShift Inc. equips and supports people working in agriculture to grow bigger than their challenges and achieve the outcomes that matter most. Through personal and professional coaching and a suite of leadership training programs, LeaderShift is helping build resilience and a foundation for success across Canada’s agricultural community.

For more information contact:

Heather Watson, Executive Director

Farm Management Canada

Ottawa, Ontario

Telephone: 1-888-232-3262

Email: info@fmc-gac.com

www.FMC-GAC.com

Kelly Dobson, Founder and Chief Performance Coach

LeaderShift Inc.

Fairfax, Manitoba

Telephone: 204-483-0197

Email: kelly@leader-shift.ca

www.Leader-Shift.ca

