The CORE launches investigation into Guess? Canada Corp.

OTTAWA, Dec. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Ombudsperson for Responsible Enterprise (CORE) announced today the launch of an investigation into allegations of Uyghur forced labour in the supply chain of Canadian garment company, Guess? Canada Corporation (Guess? Canada).



The decision by Sheri Meyerhoffer, the Ombudsperson, to launch an investigation using independent fact-finding follows the completion of the Initial Assessment report published today.

The report details the allegation that Guess? Canada has supply relationships with three Chinese companies identified as using or benefitting from the use of Uyghur forced labour through independent reports. Guess? Canada denies the allegation. The company claims that the CORE does not provide credible evidence and that the Chinese companies identified through the reports are not present on its supplier list. Guess? Canada also expressed reservations about the CORE’s jurisdiction as it says that the company does not operate “abroad” and asserts that it had provided all the information and reiterated its commitment to eliminate forced labour in its supply chains.

“Guess? Canada’s response does not fully address the complex nature of the garment supply chain,” said Ms. Meyerhoffer. “While Guess? has provided information on their due diligence policies, they have not responded to the complaint which is why we will proceed to an investigation using independent fact-finding.”

Guess? Canada has an ongoing opportunity to provide further information during the investigation. At the Ombud’s discretion and with the agreement of the parties, the CORE can facilitate a mediation at any stage of the process.

This report is the tenth Initial Assessment report published by the CORE and the ninth investigation launched by the CORE related to allegations of Uyghur forced labour in the supply chains and operations of Canadian companies filed by the coalition of 28 civil society organizations.

The CORE’s ombud’s office has the mandate to hold Canadian garment, mining, and oil and gas companies working outside of Canada accountable for possible human rights abuses that arise from their operations.

The CORE’s complaint process has five stages: 1. Intake; 2. Initial Assessment; 3. Mediation; 4. Investigation; 5. Recommendations and Follow-up. In line with its’ commitment to transparency, the CORE publishes a report after each stage.

