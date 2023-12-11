Global Agritourism Market Size is Estimated to Reach USD 141 billion by 2030, Growing at a CAGR of 13.4%: Straits Research

The pollution-free environment, fresh foods, recreational activities, and other health benefits related to agritourism encourage people to opt for inbound and outbound agritourism actively. The on-farm farmer's markets, U-Pick operations, pumpkin picking patches, and various other operations associated with agritourism allow tourists to choose fresh fruits directly from farms, which attracts many people toward agritourism.

New York, United States, Dec. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agritourism is the practice of visiting a functioning agricultural area for leisure, amusement, or education. Farm-based recreational activities are generally included. Agritourism is a type of tourism that combines farming with tourism. It allows visitors to learn more about agriculture and see the unique rural lands, and it is often referred to as rural or farm tourism. Agritourism is gaining popularity among farmers since it gives additional money to farmers in addition to their farm-producing activities and helps them be more sustainable. Because it is cost-effective, there is a desire for a family-oriented recreation environment and a growing curiosity about agricultural activities in young minds. It has enormous potential to bring good business to farmers.

Adoption of Agri-Allied Businesses by Farmers to Drive the Global Agritourism Market

According to Straits Research, "The global agritourism market size was worth USD 45,395 million in 2021. It is estimated to reach an expected value of USD 141 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.4% during the forecast period (2022–2030)." Farmers have been urged to pursue agro-allied businesses to supplement their income. Agri-allied businesses are businesses that can be run alongside farming without requiring a substantial financial investment. Agritourism, livestock farming, dairying, and fishing are all included. Agriculture organizations and farmer welfare organizations advise farmers and the government to have agro-allied businesses in addition to farming because of the benefits associated with these businesses, such as increasing farm revenue rather than relying on a single source, for example, a farmer keeping fish and growing maize is better than a farmer who only grows maize. Farmers receive cash help and technical assistance from the government to improve their situation. Many farmers are committing themselves due to not receiving adequate compensation for their farm products.

Rising Health Consciousness to Create New Opportunities for the Global Agritourism Market

People are actively choosing inbound and outbound agritourism because of the pollution-free environment, fresh foods, recreation activities, and other health benefits. On-farm farmer's markets, U-Pick operations, pumpkin picking fields, and other agritourism activities allow visitors to select fresh crops directly from farms, attracting many people to the industry.

Regional Insights

North America holds the most dominant position in the market. It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.3%. The widespread use of agritourism services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico assist in establishing domination. The increased consumer desire for affordable, environmentally friendly, and sustainable tourism propels the sector. Agritourism is an untapped sector growing in popularity; as a result, more tourism service providers are rapidly entering the agritourism segment, bolstering the agritourism market's growth over the projection period. Tourists are likely to be drawn to agritourism centers by developing new innovative agritourism activities, the commercialization of agritourism, and luxury farm and stay lodgings.

Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the global agritourism market . It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 16.9%. Asia-Pacific is an emerging and fast-growing market for agritourism. Countries are selected based on the production countries in this region, including China, India, Japan, Australia, Pakistan, Indonesia, Thailand, and the Rest of Asia-Pacific. Asia-Pacific has gained a considerable share in the global agritourism market and is expected to sustain its claim during the forecast period. This is attributed to the government's growing financial and technical support for agritourism and increased demand for local food.

Key Highlights

Based on activity, the global agritourism market is categorized into on-farm sales, outdoor recreation, agritainment, educational tourism, accommodations, and others. The on-farm sales hold the most dominant position in the market. It is estimated to reach an expected value of USD 49,790 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 12.7%. On-farm sales have been gaining significant traction in the global agritourism market, which is projected to continue during the projection period. This is due to the increasing commercialization of agritourism hubs and increased demand for local cuisine and handcrafted goods. Traditional handicrafts, traditional dress and costume designers, and local specialty items are being invited by farm owners to help commercialize the agritourism centers.

Depending on the sales channel, the agritourism market is segregated into travel agents and direct. The travel agents segment was the highest contributor to the market. It is estimated to reach an expected USD 30,070 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 13.1%. The travel agents segment has obtained the most market share in the agritourism industry and is likely to maintain that share over the projection period. Because agritourism is such a niche and new concept, few people are familiar with it. As a result, travel agents play a dual role as advertisers and sellers of agritourism packages. Due to benefits such as time and money savings, perks, travel help, and travel advice, most tourists choose a travel agent or agency to book their holiday vacation trip.

Competitive Landscape

The global Agritourism Market's major key players are Agricultural Tour Operators International, Farm to Farm Tours, Agrilys Voyages, Bay Farm Tours, Greenmount Travel, Blackberry Farm, LLC, Harvest Travel International, Field Farm Tours Limited, Select Holidays, and Sita Group and others.

Market News

In March 2022, as a team initiative, “Blackberry Gives” encourages employees across the Blackberry family of brands to give back to the community through team participation in service hours, need collection, and volunteering. Blackberry team members collected more than 770 pounds of food to give to Second Harvest Food Bank. Blackberry matched the team’s effort, bringing 1,600 pounds of food, resulting in more than 1,400 meals for East Tennessee families in need.

In January 2022, the Blackberry Farm Foundation announced its 2022 grant recipients, donating more than USD 170,000 to charities in Blount County.

Global Agritourism Market: Segmentation

By Activity

On-Farm Sales

Outdoor Recreation

Agritainment

Educational Tourism

Accommodations

Others

By Sales Channel

Travel Agents

Direct

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

