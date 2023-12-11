Global Content Intelligence Market to surge at a Remarkable 32.7% CAGR from 2024 to 2034, totalling US$ 34.4 billion | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The content Intelligence market's rapid growth stems from increased content production and consumption, emphasizing data-driven choices. Adoption of AI and ML drives content intelligence platforms. The growth of the internet and the adoption of digital transformation technologies across the industry are leading to the generation of an enormous volume of data.

NEWARK, Del, Dec. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The content intelligence market is poised for a remarkable valuation, with projections indicating a surge of US$ 2 billion by 2024. Fuelled by heightened interest and a deepening understanding of content intelligence, this trend is poised to open new avenues, showcasing an impressive CAGR of 32.7% from 2024 to 2034. Envisaged to attain an estimated total valuation of around US$ 34.4 billion by 2034, the trajectory of the market signifies robust growth and substantial opportunities within the evolving landscape.



The proliferation of diverse social media platforms has given marketers unprecedented opportunities to elevate their companies and enhance brand recognition. Leveraging these platforms not only broadens the reach of businesses but also provides effective channels for engaging with a diverse audience.



Concurrently, the significance of a website's search engine ranking cannot be overstated, as it profoundly influences a company's success. A higher ranking not only facilitates greater customer acquisition but also inevitably leads to improved website conversion rates. This dual approach, combining the power of social media platforms with an enhanced online presence, becomes a pivotal strategy for companies striving for digital growth.

Effectively utilizing content intelligence systems, a key component in this digital landscape, requires a specialized workforce. Developing, managing, and leveraging content intelligence systems is a nuanced task, demanding expertise in challenging technologies. Employees engaging with artificial intelligence systems need comprehensive knowledge of computer concepts, including cognitive computing, deep learning, machine learning, and image recognition. This underscores the vital role of a skilled and knowledgeable workforce in successfully implementing content intelligence strategies.

To navigate this evolving technological terrain, businesses must invest in training and development programs to upskill their staff. The synergy between human expertise and advanced technology becomes critical in harnessing the full potential of content intelligence systems.

As companies strive to stay ahead in the digital realm, fostering a workforce adept in the intricacies of content intelligence not only ensures efficient system utilization but positions businesses for sustained growth in an ever-evolving digital landscape. In essence, the convergence of Digital Growth and content intelligence underscores the need for a skilled workforce to unlock the truly transformative potential of these technologies for business success.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study:

The market valuation in 2019 was US$ 0.6 billion.

Based on enterprise size, large enterprises are expected to dominate at a market share of 69% in 2024.

The United States is estimated to register at a CAGR of 30.6% by 2034.

Australia experiences significant growth, projected at a CAGR of 36.2% by 2034.

“The pervasive adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) is expected to drive industry growth in the content intelligence market,” says Sudip Saha, Managing Director and Co-Founder at Future Market Insights.

Competitive Landscape:

Key strategies employed by the content intelligence market encompass strategic expansions through collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions, and meticulous exploration of regulatory approvals. This multifaceted approach underscores the industry steadfast commitment to innovation, sustainability, and strategic alliances, which propels its competitive landscape. Some of the key developments are-

In May 2023, M-Files joined forces with Microsoft, a leading Information Technology company. This collaboration positions M-Files to integrate seamlessly with Microsoft Solutions, providing customers with a secure and compliant platform.

In April 2023, RAD Technologies Inc. and visual marketing agency LNDMRK joined hands to introduce RAD Visual Arts, an innovative product resulting from their collaboration.

Key Companies Profiled:

ABBYY

Adobe.

Concured

Curata, Inc.

Emplifi Inc.

M-Files

Open Text Corporation

Progress Software Corporation

Scoop.it

Vennli Inc.

Key Segments of Content Intelligence Markey Survey:

By Component:

Software

Service

By Deployment:

Cloud

On-premise

By Enterprise Size:

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium Enterprises

By Vertical:

BFSI

Government & Public Sectors

IT & Telecommunications

Healthcare

Retail & Consumer Goods

Media & Entertainment

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

East Asia

The Middle East & Africa





Authored by:

Sudip Saha is the managing director and co-founder at Future Market Insights, an award-winning market research and consulting firm. Sudip is committed to shaping the market research industry with credible solutions and constantly makes a buzz in the media with his thought leadership. His vast experience in market research and project management across verticals in APAC, EMEA, and the Americas reflects his growth-oriented approach to clients.



He is a strong believer and proponent of innovation-based solutions, emphasizing customized solutions to meet one client's requirements at a time. His foresightedness and visionary approach recently got him recognized as the ‘Global Icon in Business Consulting’ at the ET Inspiring Leaders Awards 2022.

