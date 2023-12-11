THE COLLEGE BASEBALL FOUNDATION ANNOUNCES THE 2023 COLLEGE BASEBALL HALL OF FAME CLASS

Lubbock, Texas, Dec. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The College Baseball Foundation has announced the names of twelve new members of the College Baseball Hall of Fame. The 16th induction class will be honored at the Night of Champions presented by Prairiefire on February 15, 2024 and hosted by Visit Overland Park in Overland Park, Kansas.

The class is comprised of players, coaches, umpires and administrators – all who have contributed to college baseball history at the NCAA, NAIA and NJCAA levels.

Highlighting the 2023 class are six players, two of which had successful Major League Baseball careers and whose successes were shaped at the college level: Alex Gordon, three-time MLB All-Star and World Series Champion with the Kansas City Royals and Ron Darling, MLB All-Star, World Series Champion and Gold Glove Award winner with the New York Mets. The class also includes four coaches and two former umpires with storied histories in the college game. Three inductees will be honored posthumously.

To be eligible for the College Baseball Hall of Fame ballot, players must be out of college for 15 years and have completed one year of competition at a two-year institution in the CCCAA, NJCAA or a four-year NCAA (Division I, II or III) or NAIA institution. Ballot-eligible coaches must be retired for two years or be active and no less than 75 years old.

Along with the Hall of Fame inductees, the Night of Champions presented by Prairiefire and hosted by Visit Overland Park will celebrate the winners of the 2023 College Baseball Foundation awards including Matt Shaw, University of Maryland (Brooks Wallace Award), Paul Skenes, Louisiana State University (National Pitcher of the Year), Caden Grice, Clemson University (John Olerud Two-Way Player of the Year) and Kevin Brooks of Angelo State University who the CBF just announced as the winner of the Skip Bertman Coach of the Year.

“Each year when the College Baseball Hall of Fame inductees are announced, it creates a tremendous level of pride and appreciation for those that have given so much to the college game,” said Craig Ramsey, Chair of the College Baseball Foundation Board of Directors. “Inducting the newest Hall of Fame members and celebrating top performers from this past year will officially close out the achievements of the 2023 season. Then we will eagerly turn the page to the start of the 2024 college baseball season the very next day.”

THE 2023 COLLEGE BASEBALL HALL OF FAME CLASS

About the College Baseball Hall of Fame

Each year, more than 190 representatives nationwide vote on the College Baseball Hall of Fame induction class. The voting body is comprised of national and regional college baseball media, active and retired coaches, former players, former inductees, college baseball historians and members of the Society for American Baseball Research (SABR) collegiate baseball committee. Click here for a full list of College Baseball Hall of Fame classes.

About the College Baseball Foundation

The College Baseball Foundation’s purpose is to preserve, elevate, and advance the game; to inspire the next generation; to teach those who love college baseball about its rich history and traditions; to celebrate those who make college baseball special; and to honor those who have come before us, and built the foundation upon which college baseball thrives today.

About Visit Overland Park:

Visit Overland Park is a 501c6 Destination Marketing Organization that also serves as the official marketing organization for the city of Overland Park, Kansas. The organization is responsible for promoting the community as a vibrant and inviting place to visit and as a dynamic place to live and work. Through the impact of visitation, Visit Overland Park strengthens the community’s economic future and provides more opportunities for the people of Overland Park. The organization is primarily funded through transient guest tax of hotels and short-term rentals.

JoJo Rinebold The Rinebold Company 317.445.2202 jojo@rineboldresults.com