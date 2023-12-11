VERB's MARKET.live WELCOMES CardCash TO ITS LIVESTREAM SOCIAL SHOPPING PLATFORM

PREMIUM BRAND DISCOUNT GIFT CARDS INCLUDING APPLE, MACY’S, NIKE, CALLAWAY, TOP GOLF, and BUILD-A-BEAR AVAILABLE NOW



LOS ALAMITOS, Calif. and LAS VEGAS, Dec. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verb Technology Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERB) ("VERB" or the "Company"), the company behind MARKET.live, the innovative multi-vendor, multi-presenter livestream social shopping platform, announces an exciting new collaboration with premium consumer brand discount gift card exchange, CardCash. Adding the CardCash store to MARKET.live provides shoppers with unmatched savings on some of the most sought-after brands this holiday season, including Apple, Macy’s, Nike, Callaway, Build-A-Bear, and Top Golf.

Hailed by Fox News as "the StubHub for gift cards," CardCash is the go-to destination for digital gift cards from major brands. Since 2008, CardCash has sold over one billion dollars in gift card value, ensuring secure and trustworthy transactions.

As the holiday season approaches, gift card sales reach their peak, making it the perfect opportunity for savvy MARKET.live shoppers to unlock incredible deals. The CardCash storefront on MARKET.live features exclusive videos promoting these offerings, providing a preview of the fantastic savings that await.

A leader in the gift card exchange industry, CardCash brings unparalleled benefits to MARKET.live shoppers:

Unprecedented Savings: The cards are offered on MARKET.live at prices below the face value of the card, providing MARKET.live shoppers with unbeatable discounts on popular brands such as Apple, Macy's, Nike, Callaway, Build a Bear, and Top Golf , with many more brands coming to MARKET.live.

Join us for CardCash's live presentation on MARKET.live, scheduled for December 13th at 9 am PST. You can watch and RSVP for the show by clicking here.

"We’re thrilled to add CardCash to the MARKET.live platform, offering our shoppers much welcomed holiday discounts on leading brands. The holiday season is the ideal time for gift card purchases, and with our digital delivery system, shoppers can access savings instantly," said VERB CEO Rory J. Cutaia.

THE MARKET.live DIFFERENCE

Brands, retailers and creators that join MARKET.live have the ability to broadcast livestream shopping events simultaneously on numerous social media channels, including TikTok, as well as on MARKET.live, reaching exponentially larger audiences. With a dedicated focus on technology innovation and partnerships, VERB's MARKET.live remains at the forefront of the dynamic livestream social shopping landscape.

About VERB

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERB), is a market leader in interactive video-based sales applications. The Company’s MARKET.live platform is a multi-vendor, multi-presenter, livestream social shopping destination at the forefront of the convergence of ecommerce and entertainment, where hundreds of retailers, brands, creators and influencers can monetize their base of fans and followers across social media channels. The Company is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV and operates creator studios in Los Alamitos, California and Philadelphia, PA.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain words such as "anticipate," "expect," "project," "plan," or words or phrases with similar meaning. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties. If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if any of our assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Investors are referred to our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, for additional information regarding the risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we do not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by law.

