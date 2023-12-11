Acronis Visionary Approach to Cybersecurity for MSPs Highlighted in Frost Radar™: Endpoint Security, 2023

Recognition shows why MSPs consider Acronis a best-of-breed solution for modern cybersecurity

BURLINGTON, Mass., Dec. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acronis, a global leader in cyber protection, has been highlighted in Frost & Sullivan’s Frost Radar report for Endpoint Security as one of the top companies in the space. The report illustrates the innovation and growth potential of Acronis, and why the company should be strongly considered by organizations looking to invest in or augment the protection of their endpoints.







“The future of security, especially for MSPs’ and their vast networks, is in integrated, multi-layered solutions,” said Gaidar Magdanurov, President at Acronis. “Acronis Cyber Cloud bundles reliable modern data protection and endpoint detection with recovery services in one -- empowering MSPs to offer easy, efficient, and secure cyber protection. We are grateful for Frost & Sullivan’s recognition of our hard work as we continue to deliver the best security solution to managed service providers.”

This Frost Radar report underscores the leadership of Acronis in endpoint detection and response (EDR) and data loss prevention (DLP), as well as its ability to provide multiple integrated layers of security in one comprehensive solution. According to Frost & Sullivan, Acronis stands out for:

An integrated approach to cybersecurity: Frost & Sullivan identified the recent platform development by Acronis, which integrates multiple endpoint security layers, including AI/ML-based behavioral detection engines, anti-exploit capabilities, URL filtering, forensic data collection, and endpoint security management capabilities such as patch management. This integrated approach offers all-encompassing security protection to MSPs, so they can fortify their customers’ networks.



Its ability to protect and recover corporate data: Frost & Sullivan additionally highlighted how Acronis recently earned a New Product Innovation Award for Data Protection, as well as the organization's new behavioral-based DLP capabilities. These offerings cement Acronis as a leader in protecting data as well as recovering that information in the event of a successful attack.



The report cites the importance of “Fewer, better, and more comprehensive security solutions” for customers who want to “access an integrated, secure cloud solution that supports zero trust access.” Acronis’ placement on the Frost Radar demonstrates its ability to answer this call with integrated, best-of-breed backup and recovery, endpoint protection management, cybersecurity, and anti-malware protection.

This is not the first time that Frost & Sullivan has featured Acronis as a leader on one of its Frost Radar reports this year. Earlier, the analyst firm recognized Acronis's disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS) capability. Being recognized as a leader in both these reports underscores the company’s focus and leadership within cyber protection, the intersection of cybersecurity and data protection.

“With more than 20 years in the business, Acronis is a strong example of innovation, growth, and leveling cybersecurity. The team’s integrated approach to securing digital environments has led to better protection of assets across their customers’ ecosystems,” said Sarah Pavlak, Security Industry Principal at Frost & Sullivan.

For more information about Acronis being named a growth and innovation leader in the competitive endpoint security market, check out our blog.

To learn more about how Acronis provides holistic cyber protection for service providers, businesses, and individuals, visit Acronis.com.

About Acronis:

Acronis unifies data protection and cybersecurity to deliver integrated, automated cyber protection that solves the safety, accessibility, privacy, authenticity, and security (SAPAS) challenges of the modern digital world. With flexible deployment models that fit the demands of service providers and IT professionals, Acronis provides superior cyber protection for data, applications, and systems with innovative next-generation antivirus, backup, disaster recovery, and endpoint protection management solutions powered by AI. With advanced anti-malware powered by cutting-edge machine intelligence and blockchain based data authentication technologies, Acronis protects any environment - from cloud to hybrid to on premises - at a low and predictable cost.

Acronis is a Swiss company, founded in Singapore. Celebrating two decades of innovation, Acronis has 1800+ employees in 45 locations. Acronis Cyber Protect solution is available in 26 languages in over 150 countries and is used by 20,000+ service providers to protect over 750,000 businesses.

