Propensity for Outdoor Recreation Guides the Demand for Fire Pits Towards Growth in North America | Future Market Insights, Inc.

North America Fire pit sales are expected to reach US$ 16,800.3 million by the end of 2034. Sales of eco-friendly fire pits are increasing in North America, which is further helping fire pits to be more sustainable. The wood burning fire pit is the most common product type in 2024, with an expected industry share of 52.6%.

NEWARK, Del, Dec. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The demand for fire pits in North America is estimated to be US$ 9,034.5 million in 2024. The fire pit industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2024 to 2034. By 2034, the sales value of fire pits in North America is estimated to reach US$ 16,800.3 million.



North America has many regions that are shrouded in cold for most of the year. Thus, fire pits have an easy point of entry in the region. North America also has a burgeoning barbecue culture. In addition, other outdoor gatherings in homes are also increasing in prevalence. Thus, fire pits are being sought by consumers in North America.

The rising disposable wealth in the region is another boon for fire pit sales. As a result of rising disposable wealth, living standards are increasing and homes with more outdoor spaces are being bought. Fire pits are becoming commonplace as an adornment to North American homes. Consumers are also thrilled to sit by fire pits when working from home.

Many people in North America are averse to fire pits due to the smoke caused by the products, harming the environment. Producers of fire pits are taking the distaste of environmentally-conscious people into consideration. There has thus been an increase in the production of eco-friendly fire pits. Smokeless fire pits are one way through which producers limit the damage caused to the environment by fire pits.

“Classic fire pits continue to enjoy the confidence of consumers. However, there has also been an emerging trend of portable fire pits. Portable fire pits allow consumers to use the product in a variety of outdoor settings. Portable fire pits present an exciting development in the industry,” says Sneha Verghese, Senior Consultant for Consumer Goods and Products at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Competitive Landscape

Developing eco-friendly products is a prime concern for many industry players, with investments in research and development activities. Publicity is being done with the help of celebrity endorsements. Manufacturers are also concentrating on customer convenience, thus coming up with products like portable fire pits. Key companies in the fire pit landscape include The Outdoor GreatRoom Company LLC, Fire Pit Art, Breeo Industries LLC, Solo Stove (Solo Brands), and Tropitone Furniture Co., Inc.

Recent Developments

In November 2023, Solo Stove’s collaboration with rapper Snoop Dogg was announced with an innovative advertising campaign.

In August 2023, the fashionable Quadro Fire Pit was launched from FlameCraft.

In February 2023, the Reunion Fire Pit from TIKI Brand was launched. It boasts of having an ashtray and weatherproof exteriors.



Scope of the Report:

Attribute Details Forecast Period 2024 to 2034 Historical Data Available for 2019 to 2023 Industry Analysis USD million for Value Key Countries Covered The United States and Canada Key Segments Covered Product Type, Type, End User, and Sales Channel Key Companies Profiled The Outdoor GreatRoom Company LLC

Fire Pit Art

Breeo Industries LLC

Solo Stove (Solo Brands)

Tropitone Furniture Co., Inc.

The Blue Rooster Company

Prism Hardscapes

Ohio Flame, Inc.

Camp Chef (Vista Outdoor Operations LLC)

Paloform Report Coverage Growth Forecast, Competition Intelligence, DROT Analysis, Industry Dynamics and Challenges, Strategic Growth Initiatives Customization & Pricing Available upon Request

North America Fire Pit Industry Segmentation:

By Product Type:

Wood Burning

Propane

Charcoal

Gas

Others (Ethanol, Gel-Fueled)



By Type:

Classic Fire Pit

Fire Table

Fire Pit Bowls

Tabletop Fire Pits

Chiminea

Others (Ring, Pagoda, Column)

By End User:

Indoor

Outdoor

By Sales Channel:

B2B

B2C

By Country:

United States

Canada

Authored by:

Sneha Varghese (Senior Consultant, Consumer Products & Goods) has 6+ years of experience in the market research and consulting industry. She has worked on 200+ research assignments pertaining to Consumer Retail Goods.

Her work is primarily focused on facilitating strategic decisions, planning and managing cross-functional business operations, technology projects, and driving successful implementations. She has helped create insightful, relevant analysis of Food & Beverage market reports and studies that include consumer market, retail, and manufacturer research perspective. She has also been involved in several bulletins in food magazines and journals.

