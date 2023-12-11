BlueGrace Logistics Announces 2023 LTL Carrier Award Winners: Southeastern Freight Lines and Old Dominion Freight Lines

Recognizing Outstanding Less-than-Truckload Carrier Partners

Tampa, FL, Dec. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlueGrace Logistics, a leading third-party logistics provider, is proud to announce the winners of its prestigious annual LTL (Less-Than-Truckload) Carrier Awards. The awards recognize outstanding carriers for their exceptional service, reliability, and commitment to delivering excellence in the logistics industry.

After a thorough evaluation of carriers' performance over the past year, BlueGrace Logistics is thrilled to honor Southeastern Freight Lines as the Regional Carrier of the Year and Old Dominion Freight Lines as the National Carrier of the Year.

"Southeastern Freight Lines and Old Dominion Freight Lines have consistently demonstrated their dedication to providing top-notch transportation solutions and going above and beyond to meet our customers' needs," said Bobby Harris, CEO of BlueGrace Logistics. "Their outstanding service and commitment to excellence align perfectly with our core values, and we are proud to recognize them as the recipients of our 2023 LTL Carrier Awards."

The Regional Carrier of the Year award is presented to Southeastern Freight Lines in recognition of their exceptional performance, reliability, and unwavering commitment to servicing BlueGrace Logistics' clients throughout the Southeastern region. Their dedication to delivering on-time and damage-free shipments has made them an invaluable partner to BlueGrace and its customers.

“On behalf of my teammates at Southeastern Freight Lines, we are humbled and encouraged to receive the Regional LTL Carrier of the Year award from BlueGrace Logistics,” said Keith Huggins, Vice President of National Accounts at Southeastern Freight Lines. “We have been a carrier-partner since the inception of the company and earning this recognition is a tribute to the people at both of our organizations who have excelled at jointly serving a strong and growing mutual client base. We are proud of this accomplishment and look forward to continued growth and success with the team at BlueGrace.”

Old Dominion Freight Lines has been awarded the National Carrier of the Year for their outstanding nationwide LTL services. With their extensive network, advanced technology, and consistent delivery excellence, Old Dominion Freight Lines has proven to be a reliable and trusted partner in helping BlueGrace Logistics meet the complex transportation needs of its customers across the country.



“Old Dominion Freight Line is honored to be recognized as the inaugural winner of the BlueGrace Logistics LTL Partner of the Year. Our partnership with BlueGrace has evolved over the past several years to the point that we are strategically positioned with our mutual clients as their value-add provider," said Ed Garner, Director of National Accounts at Old Dominion. “We recognize and accept our responsibility to validate this award by performing at the highest level on every shipment that we are entrusted with.”

BlueGrace Logistics is grateful for the continued partnership and exemplary service provided by both Southeastern Freight Lines and Old Dominion Freight Lines, and these awards serve as a testament to the outstanding relationships built over the years.

The 2023 LTL Carrier Awards reflect BlueGrace Logistics' commitment to recognizing and celebrating the carriers that play a vital role in delivering exceptional service and value to its customers. These awards also underscore the company's dedication to fostering strong partnerships within the logistics industry.

About BlueGrace Logistics

BlueGrace Logistics offers customizable transportation management solutions as a full-service Third-Party Logistics (3PL) provider that helps businesses manage their freight spend through industry leading technology with a large network of established carriers to customers across the country. BlueGrace is based in Riverview, FL, where CEO Bobby Harris was named one of Florida’s most influential executives in transportation for 2020. With nine offices located strategically in major transportation hubs across the U.S., BlueGrace serves over 10,000 customers annually through its proprietary technology platform, BlueShip®, that has connectivity with more than 250,000 carrier suppliers. BlueGrace is part of the technology portfolio of Warburg Pincus, a leading global private equity firm. For more information on BlueGrace, visit www.mybluegrace.com.

About Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. is one of the largest North American less-than-truckload (“LTL”) motor carriers and provides regional, inter-regional and national LTL services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Our service offerings, which include expedited transportation, are provided through an expansive network of service centers located throughout the continental United States. The Company also maintains strategic alliances with other carriers to provide LTL services throughout North America. In addition to its core LTL services, the Company offers a range of value-added services including container drayage, truckload brokerage and supply chain consulting. For more information, please visit www.odfl.com.



About Southeastern Freight Lines

Southeastern Freight Lines, a privately-owned regional less-than-truckload transportation services provider founded in 1950, specializes in next-day service in the Southeast and Southwest and operates 89 service centers in 13 states, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Southeastern has a network of service partners to ensure transportation services in the remaining 36 states, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Mexico. Southeastern Freight Lines provides more than 99.35% on-time service in next day lanes. A dedication to service quality and a continuous quality improvement process that began in 1985 has been recognized by more than 500 quality awards received from customers and associations. For more information, please visit www.sefl.com.

