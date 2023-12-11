Thermoplastic Elastomers Market to hit USD 25.5 billion by 2030, grow at a CAGR of +6.9% | Exactitude Consultancy

Thermoplastics Elastomers Market

Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Analysis Report by Product Type, by Application and by End Users: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2030

Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) see rapid demand growth, driven by versatile applications in automotive, medical, and consumer goods for flexible, recyclable solutions.” — Exactitude Consultancy

The Global Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Size, Scope, and Forecast 2024-2030 report has been added to the Market research collection of Exactitude Consultancy reports. Industry experts and researchers have offered an authoritative and concise analysis of the Thermoplastic Elastomers Market with respect to various aspects such as growth factors, challenges, restraints, developments, and opportunities for growth. This report provides a pin-point analysis of changing dynamics and emerging trends in the Thermoplastic Elastomers Market. Additionally, it provides a futuristic perspective on various factors that are likely to fuel the growth of the Worldwide Thermoplastic Elastomers Market in the coming years.

The Global Thermoplastic Elastomers Market is expected to grow at 6.90% CAGR from 2024 to 2028. It is expected to reach above USD 25.5 billion by 2028 from USD 16.00 billion in 2022.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are Arkema S.A, Asahi Kasei Corporation, BASF SE, The Dow Chemical Company, Covestro AG, Huntsman Corporation, Teknor Apex Company, Lubrizol Corporation, Tosh Corporation, Kraton Corporation and other Prominent players.

Recent Development

In 2020, Arkema SA has acquired LIP Bygningsartikler AS. The Danish is the leader in tile adhesives, waterproofing systems, and floor preparation solutions. The acquisition will strengthen Arkema’s strategy to continuously grow its adhesives business.

In 2020, Asahi Kasei Corporation has acquired Veloxis Pharmaceuticals Inc. This acquisition will strengthen the presence of the company in the pharmaceutical sector.

In 2020, BASF has acquired the global, non-European PA6.6 business from Solvay (Belgium) including its 50% share in Butachimie’s adipodinitrile (ADN) production. The acquisition will broaden BASF’s polyamide capabilities with innovative and well-known products such as Technyl.

Competition is an important issue in any market research analysis. With the help of the competitive analysis provided in the report, players can easily study the key strategies employed by leading players in the Thermoplastic Elastomers market. The major and emerging players of the Thermoplastic Elastomers Market are closely studied considering their market share, production, sales, revenue growth, gross margin, product portfolio, and other important factors. This will help players familiarize themselves with the movements of their toughest competitors in the Thermoplastic Elastomers market.

The segmental analysis section of the report includes a thorough research study on key Type and application segments of the Thermoplastic Elastomers market

Global Market by Type, 2024-2028, (In USD Million)

Styrene Block Copolymer (Sbc)

Thermoplastic Polyurethane (Tpu)

Thermoplastic Polyolefin (Tpo)

Thermoplastic Vulcanizate (Tpv)

Polyester Ether Elastomer (Cope)

Polyether Block Amide (Peba)

Global Market by End-Use Industry, 2024-2028, (In USD Million)

Automotive

Building & Construction

Footwear

Wire & Cable

Medical

Engineering

Others

If opting for the Global version of Thermoplastic Elastomers Market; then the below country analysis would be included:

– North America (the USA, Canada, and Mexico)

– Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Italy, Nordic Nations, Spain, Switzerland, and the Rest of Europe)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and the Rest of APAC)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, the Rest of the countries, etc.)

– the Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Turkey, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Important years considered in the Thermoplastic Elastomers study:

Historical year – 2018-2021;

Base year – 2022;

Forecast period** – 2024 to 2030 [** unless otherwise stated]

