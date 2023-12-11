Baja Smoothie Founder Chad Warzeka Talks Advantages of Operating a Mobile Fruit Smoothie Business
I have been in this unique business niche for years and have been very successful. We are now opening up this huge business opportunity to the public for additional success stories in the near future”WOODBURY, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since our inception in 2002, we set out to create our own special proprietary smoothie blends and recipes. Since then, we have learned a lot about the mobile fruit smoothie business. Today, we offer both smoothie fans and prospective franchise candidates the opportunities to own their own mobile fruit smoothie business which can offer several advantages. Between the flexibility and mobility, it allows you to set up your business at various locations such as: festivals, concerts, sports events, county/state fairs, private events, markets, and popular gathering spots. This flexibility can help you reach a diverse customer base and allows you to be more adaptable.
— Chad Warzeka
Owning a mobile business allows for a lower initial investment compared to establishing a traditional brick and mortar smoothie operation. One of the reasons why this mobile business is so special is because we have our own unique cart and customized trailer. This is especially advantageous if you target areas with high foot traffic or events with a large number of potential customers. It also allows the business to adapt quickly to changing trends and customer preferences. One of the exciting pros is that you have the opportunity to experiment with different locations and offerings to find the most profitable niche.
With investing in your own Baja Smoothie franchise, you’ll experience a more reduced overhead, and will be able to avoid high rent and utility costs associated with a fixed location. This can contribute to a more sustainable and profitable business model.
"I have been in this unique business niche for years and have been very successful. We are now opening up this huge business opportunity to the public for additional success stories in the near future", says Owner & CEO, Chad Warzeka.
