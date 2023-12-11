Submit Release
New partnership to support multicultural students

The partnership will provide multicultural students at La Trobe with access to a wide range of support services, programs, and engagement opportunities, delivered by YAY.

Also, students across a variety of disciplines and areas will have placement opportunities with YAY – for example, La Trobe students studying criminology will spend time working in YAY’s youth justice programs.

"The partnership between YAY and La Trobe is a wonderful opportunity for students from La Trobe Law School to contribute to YAY's groundbreaking multicultural youth programs while on placement,” Professor Fiona Kelly, Dean of La Trobe Law School, said.

“Our students will deepen their understanding of the disproportionate impact of the youth justice system on multicultural youth, while providing much needed program support for YAY."

La Trobe University will also provide support to evaluate the impact of current Youth Activating Youth programs in multicultural youth engagement.

YAY aims to bridge the gaps between different government organisations, non-profit agencies and other services providers, especially where multicultural youth are concerned, ad to break the cycle of disadvantage for multicultural youth.

“This partnership is a fantastic opportunity for not only Youth Activating Youth, but for the young people that we are dedicated to supporting. The expertise that La Trobe will be bringing to the table cannot be underestimated,” YAY Co-Founder and CEO, Ahmed Hassan, said.

