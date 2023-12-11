Fostering a culture of eco-consciousness through sports

5 December 2023, Honiara, Solomon Islands – From 19 November to 2 December, Honiara played proud host to the 17th Pacific Games, the region’s largest and premier multi-sporting event.

On the field, across the different venues, fierce competition took place between the 24 participating nations, but outside of it, a different battle is underway.



The Solomon Islands Government with support from the Secretariat of the Pacific Regional Environment Programme (SPREP) through the Australian government-funded Pacific Ocean Litter Project (POLP) implemented a landmark ban on certain types of single-use plastics which came into effect on September 1, 2023. The ban comes at a time when the international community is negotiating a legally binding agreement on plastic pollution including in the marine environment.



Last month, at the latest round of negotiations in Nairobi, Kenya, the Solomon Islands joined the High Ambition Coalition (HAC) to End Plastic Pollution.

At home in the Solomon Islands, serious efforts are underway to promote a shift towards environmentally friendly sustainable alternatives to single-use plastic including the use of reusable bags, biodegradable packaging and eco-friendly substitutes for everyday plastic items.



As part of SPREP’s support to the Greening of the 2023 Pacific Games, POLP provided 3000 reusable water bottles and 5000 environmentally friendly tote bags which was distributed throughout the games making a significant eco-conscious impact at the games and beyond.



“The Pacific Games have become a stage not only for athletic prowess but also for showcasing our collective commitment to a greener, more sustainable Pacific region. The ban on single-use plastics and the distribution of reusable items mark a crucial step towards environmental responsibility,” said the Supervising Permanent Secretary for the Solomon Island’s Ministry of Environment, Climate Change, Disaster Management and Meteorology (MECDM), Mr Karl Kuper.

The Project Manager for POLP, Luatutu Andrea Volentras added, “POLP's provision of reusable water bottles and tote bags is a tangible example of how sports events can become catalysts for positive environmental change. We hope the reusable items that we have provided will encourage its use and significantly reduce the reliance on single-use plastics”.

POLP also supported the procurement and installation of waste bins for the segregation of waste during the games while the installation of water fountains for schools and hospitals will also commence in the coming months.



“In the months preceding and following the September 1st ban, extensive community awareness and outreach programme has been taking place. Radio talk shows and adverts, television commercials and outdoor billboards have also complemented our outreach and campaign,” said the Deputy Director of Environment, Ms Debra Kereseka.



“We have reached schools, communities, church groups and now athletes, officials, and spectators from around the region. We will continue with this momentum as we head towards the March 1st deadline,” she added.



A grace period of 6 months has been given to manufacturers, distributors, and suppliers to use up their current stockpile while importers who had placed their orders before the signing and gazetting of the regulation are also exempted. The 6-month grace period will lapse on March 1, 2024.



Throughout the two weeks, SPREP with MECDM and Honiara City Council operated a Green Booth and over 10,000 people were engaged during the 14 days the booth was active. Activities at the booth included the Go Green Challenges, pledges, photobooth and selfie stations, and information and resources about the plastic and waste management issues in the Pacific among other things.



“Our green booth is quite popular and we are lucky to have several agencies join forces in amplifying our message of clean and green games. Our art sculpture as well as the photo booth has seen scores of people taking photos and we have had hundreds of pledges from athletes, officials from various countries as well as the volunteers of the games,” said Mr Volentras.



“We cannot control what people bring into the stadiums and venues but every person we reach out to and every little action we take, together we are making a difference”.



The Solomon Islands hosted the 17th edition of the Pacific Games, the region’s largest and premier multi-sporting event in Honiara from 19th November – 2nd December 2023. In March 2023, the Solomon Islands Government launched a ‘Safe and Green Games Strategy’, providing the platform to galvanise the nation to unite as one team to make Honiara a safe, and green host city.



The Secretariat of the Pacific Regional Environment Programme (SPREP) through the Ministry of Environment, Climate Change, Disaster Management and Meteorology (MECDM) is providing SBD 4.8millon in assistance through various programmes and projects to support the ‘Greening of the Games’ activities.



The support is made possible through the Australian Government funded Pacific Ocean litter Project (POLP), the Pacific Climate Change Centre, Agence Française de Développement funded Committing to Sustainable Waste Actions in the Pacific (SWAP) Project, the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) ISLANDS Pacific Project, the Pacific – European Union (EU) Waste Management Programme (PacWastePlus), the World Meteorological Organization’s (WMO) Early Warning System Pacific Small Islands Developing States (CREWS Pacific SIDS) project.

