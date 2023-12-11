Top legislator’s trip to Laos, Thailand fulfils all bilateral, multilateral goals

VIETNAM, December 11 -

HÀ NỘI — National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vương Đình Huệ’s recent working trips to Laos and Thailand have met all set goals and requirements bilaterally and multilaterally, said General Secretary of the NA and Chairman of the NA Office Bùi Văn Cường.

The top legislator led a high-level NA delegation to attend the first Cambodia-Laos-Việt Nam (CLV) Parliamentary Summit in Laos and pay a working visit to Laos and an official visit to Thailand from December 4 to 10.

With over 60 diverse activities, the working trip was a practical step in implementing the direction of external relations set by the 13th National Party Congress and Directive 25-CT/TW of the Party Central Committee on promoting and elevating multilateral foreign relations by 2030. It contributed to further strengthening relations with neighbouring countries in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

The two-day CLV Parliamentary Summit saw top legislators of the three countries sign a joint statement on promoting the parliamentary role in bolstering the trilateral comprehensive cooperation.

NA Chairman Huệ affirmed that the establishment of the high-level conference mechanism is a significant milestone in the history of cooperation among the CLV legislatures. It marks the elevation of the ties to the highest level, implementing the outcomes achieved at the high-level meeting of the top party leaders of the CLV in September 2021.

During Huệ’s working visit to Laos, the two sides exchanged various specific measures to promote joint work between the two countries and between the two parliaments in particular, aiming to effectively implement agreements between Vietnamese and Lao high-level leaders.

Major Laotian newspapers such as Pasaxon, PathetLao, and LaoPhatthana all affirmed that the visit significantly contributed to strengthening the great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between the two parties, states, parliaments and peoples.

Meanwhile, Huệ's visit to Thailand, taking place on the occasion of the 10th anniversary of the two countries’ strategic partnership (2013-2023), is the first official trip to Thailand by a high-ranking Vietnamese leader after its new Government had been formed. The prominent activities during the visit were the Vietnamese NA Chairman's discussions and meetings with the highest leaders of Thailand. Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Hà Kim Ngọc highlighted that Huệ is also the first foreign National Assembly Chairman to meet with the Thai King and Queen.

Thai leaders affirmed that Việt Nam is an important regional partner of Thailand, agreeing to further deepen their strategic partnership. The Prime Minister of Thailand expressed the desire to elevate the bilateral ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership during his planned visit to Việt Nam next year.

As part of the trip, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cooperation between the Vietnamese NA and the Thai House of Representatives was signed.

Thai media gave extensive coverage of the visit, highlighting the significance and results, with The Bangkok Post underscoring the unprecedented growth of the countries’ relationship in the past decade and considering now a ripe time for its promotion.

While in Thailand, the Vietnamese top legislator participated in a Việt Nam-Thailand policy and legal forum on promoting bilateral economic, trade, and investment cooperation and witnessed the launch of the Việt Nam Chamber of Commerce (VietCham Thailand). He met and exchanged views with the President of the Thai Chamber of Commerce and some leaders of major Thai economic corporations.

To ensure these areas truly become pillars of cooperation, Huệ expressed the desire for both countries to innovate their thinking and vision with mutual trust, sincerity, openness, responsibility, and effectiveness, fostering a win-win cooperation and considering it an unchanging factor to cope with the ever-changing global and regional situation.

Huệ also delivered an important policy speech at Chulalongkorn University in the capital, Bangkok, addressing cooperation between Việt Nam and Thailand at bilateral, regional, and global levels.

In Udon Thani province, home to around 60,000 Vietnamese expatriates, the Vietnamese NA leader and provincial leaders inaugurated its Việt Nam Town. The provincial governor, Wanchai Kongkasem, hailed the Vietnamese community as an important factor in promoting the nations’ bilateral relations and described the Việt Nam Town a symbol of solidarity, friendship, and cooperation. — VNS