Latinx Productions to Debut "El Placer De Dar Placer" (aka "Dangerous Desires") in El Salvador on December 14, 2023

The Movie "El Placer De Dar Placer" (aka "Dangerous Desires") Actors left to right: Dennis Mencia, Andrea St. Martine, Bea Ranero, René Mena, Mafer Panamá, and Orel De La Mota

The movie "El Placer De Dar Placer" follows a businessman on the brink of marriage, exploring friendship, love, betrayal, and life-altering decisions.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Latinx Productions, a prominent Los Angeles-based production company, is slated to debut its latest film, "El Placer De Dar Placer" (aka "Dangerous Desires"). Directed by Zaza Márquez and produced by René Mena, the film promises a compelling narrative blending action, drama, and unexpected twists.

"El Placer De Dar Placer" follows Giovanni, portrayed by René Mena, a successful businessman on the brink of marriage. A bachelor party organized by friends leads Giovanni to an intense exploration of friendship, love, marriage, betrayal, and life-altering decisions, all expertly navigated by Mena and actress Bea Ranero.

The film features a diverse ensemble cast, representing a collaborative effort from various Latin American countries which include the following renowned Salvadoran actors: René Mena, Gloria Sandoval, and Maria Bruzon. The film also highlights Dominican Republic native Orel De La Mota, Honduran native Dennis Mencia, and Guatemalan native Bea Ranero. Additionally, it features Daytime Emmy Award Winner Mike Manning and Tyler Wing, among others from Central and North America. This multi-cultural collaboration has significantly enriched the film, showcasing diversity and talent both in front of and behind the camera

"I am blessed to have been surrounded by individuals who taught me the importance of gratitude for my roles, pouring my heart and soul into my craft,” Bea Ranero, lead actress, explains. “I will forever be thankful to those who have contributed to my acting career.”

Filming primarily occurred in San Salvador, Santa Tecla, and Surf City in El Salvador in December 2021. Additional scenes capturing the enchanting landscapes of the Santa Monica Pier and Los Angeles, California were shot in March 2022.

"El Placer De Dar Placer" has earned accolades at multiple film festivals, securing awards such as Best Feature Film at the Portugal Indie Film Festival 2023 and Best Filmmaker at the Indie House Film Festival 2023. The film also received prestigious honors at the Cine Paris Film Festival 2023, including Best Film, Best Screenplay, and Best Emerging Director for Zaza Márquez. René Mena and Bea Ranero were recognized for their outstanding leading performances.

"In the creation of 'El Placer De Dar Placer,' I've come to understand that true artistry stems from thinking more with my heart than my head, and I owe that profound realization to the craft of acting,” producer/actor René Mena said.

A private special screening premiere of the movie 'El Placer De Dar Placer' will feature a red carpet attended by well-known celebrities, along with the cast and crew. The event is scheduled for Tuesday, December 12, 2023, at Cinemark "La Gran Vía" in San Salvador, El Salvador.

The highly anticipated film is set for public release on December 14, 2023, at Cinemark "La Gran Vía" in San Salvador, El Salvador, with subsequent releases in other local theaters. Further launches for the movie are planned in Central American countries, including Costa Rica, Guatemala, and Honduras.

Don't miss the opportunity to experience the thrill of "El Placer De Dar Placer" as it unfolds on the big screen, promising a cinematic journey filled with intrigue, emotion, and dangerous desires. "El Placer De Dar Placer" is set to premiere on December 14 in El Salvador. With a runtime of 1 hour and 25 minutes, the film is presented in Spanish, and subtitles are available.

ABOUT LATINX PRODUCTIONS

Latinx Productions is a Los Angeles-based company run by René Mena. It has produced four feature films: "Prescience," "Martinez, Margaritas and Murder!," "La Confesión," and "El Placer De Dar Placer." Notably, their 2019 film "Prescience" garnered acclaim on the festival circuit, securing various awards, including Best LGBT Feature at the Las Vegas International Film Festival and the Audience Favorite. The film "El Placer De Dar Placer" has also garnered many accolades.

About René Mena

René Mena's compelling journey as an actor, producer, and founder of Latinx Productions serves as a testament to resilience and dedication. Having immigrated to the United States at 16, he has risen to prominence with roles in notable films and television shows, including "Bright," "Madres," "Magnum PI," and "Shameless."

About Director Zara Marquez

Director Zaza Márquez, hailing from El Salvador, has left an indelible mark on the television landscape with shows like "Cultura Extrema," "Luces Cámara Ingenio," and "Exit." His collaboration with Latinx Productions reflects a commitment to excellence, with remote work bridging geographical distances.

