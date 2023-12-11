DAVID GOGGINS & THE FRANK L. STILE FOUNDATION SET TO REACH 9 MILLION MEAL DONATION MILESTONE BY END OF 2023
The Frank L. Stile Foundation (FLSF) announced they are set to meet their yearly goal of donating one million meals* to support children and families in need.LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ --
Today, The Frank L. Stile Foundation (FLSF) announced that they are set to meet their yearly goal of donating one million meals* in support of children and families experiencing food insecurity. The Frank L. Stile Foundation was founded in 2011 amid America’s last national monetary crisis. As the Foundation aims to reach its annual goal in 2023, it will also be reaching a 9 million meal milestone – among other achievements by year’s end.
The Frank L. Stile Foundation organizes local food drives, fundraising events, and food distribution initiatives to support entities such as Feeding America®, in addition to the personal funding and donation drives to provide meals and services to help children and families locally and nationally.
This year’s milestone coincides with an increased demand for assistance from food banks nationwide as people continue to struggle with inflation. The Blue Ridge Area Food Bank (BRAFB), for example, has seen a 16% increase in demand in 2023 compared to last year alone. St. Mary’s Food Bank Alliance, operating in Arizona, saw a 45% average increase in families visiting food banks last month compared to the demand during the COVID-19 pandemic. Children living at or below the poverty level have almost doubled, while school food programs have been cut sharply.
8NewsNow recently reported on statewide initiatives to meet the need, stating that one in five Nevada children experience food insecurity, surpassing the national average of one in eight children.
Dr. Stile, FLSF Founder, shared this statement:
“During times of great adversity, we can count ourselves even more blessed to take stock of what we are grateful for. It was during the recession of 2011 that I began this foundation out of a desire to express my gratitude for the opportunity I have had to attain my version of the American Dream.
I am so humbled by how our mission has turned into a legacy. This legacy has helped to give a face to this gratitude through the actions the Foundation has taken to help improve the lives of children.
With the financial struggles we are facing across the nation, it gives me immense joy to work alongside so many with similar hearts to selflessly act on behalf of children. The need for organizations like ours has never been greater.”
Each year the Foundation makes its donation in honor of an individual or organization that has been influential in affecting the lives of many through their work. David Goggins, former Navy Seal, Ultra Marathoner, human performance influencer, and best-selling author, is this year’s honoree.
“David Goggins has single-handedly changed the course of my life and the lives of countless others by the sheer power of his example. David Goggins is one of the few that truly walks the walk. His accomplishments and the great adversity that he has had to overcome forces each of us to question the true limits of our potential.”
Briana Crane, Senior Director at Feeding America, shared the following statement:
I have the pleasure of working with the Frank L. Stile Foundation, a partner and supporter of Feeding America and Three Square Food Bank in Las Vegas since 2011. I have known Dr. Stile for more than 10 years and this donation will total the equivalent of 9 million meals to the Feeding America network.
Dr. Stile requested to make his contribution in honor of Mr. Goggins because he credits the example of the work Mr. Goggins has done for himself and his unforgiving tenacity as the driving force behind changes in Dr. Stile’s own life. He said that the challenges Mr. Goggins has overcome as a child and young man have also strengthened his conviction to help children in crisis through the work of the Foundation.
About The Frank L. Stile Foundation
The Frank L. Stile Foundation was created in 2011, by renowned cosmetic plastic surgeon, businessperson, and visionary Frank Stile, to serve the needs of children in crisis. The foundation’s goal is to raise awareness and needed resources for the purpose of bettering the health, nutrition, safety and well-being of children. The talent, energy and passion behind the foundation’s initiatives provides children nationwide with the opportunity of living fuller lives in good nutrition and health.
In addition to providing meals for children, the foundation also supplies funding for medical care and supports supplemental nutrition programs and other non-profits with similar focuses. The primary goal of the non-profit is to deliver one million meals annually to children experiencing food insecurity.
*$1 helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America on behalf of local partner food banks.
