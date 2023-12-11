Saran Ashram Hospital: A Haven of Holistic Healthcare and Community Service

Saran Ashram Hospital - Integrated services like Modern Medicine, Ayurveda, Homeopathy, Acupuncture, and Unani – all in one place

Saran Ashram Hospital: Integrated medicine, free 24/7 healthcare, and community well-being. Breaking financial barriers with fieldwork and medical camps.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nestled in the heart of Dayalbagh, Agra, India, the Saran Ashram Hospital stands as an embodiment of integrated medicine, offering quintessential healthcare services to the community, completely free of charge. This renowned institution, dedicated to the principles of holistic healing, integrates the knowledge of Ayurveda, Homeopathy, Allopathy, and conservative treatment methods to offer a comprehensive approach to healthcare.

Under the benevolent guidance of Prof Prem Saran Satsangi Sahab, the revered leader of the Ra-Dha-Sva-Aa-Mi faith, the hospital has become a beacon of selfless service to humanity. Operating round the clock, the institution is committed to ensuring that every patient receives the highest standard of healthcare. One notable aspect of Saran Ashram Hospital is its steadfast commitment to offering free services to all patients

This philanthropic initiative enables the hospital to extend its healing touch across diverse sections of the community, breaking down financial barriers to healthcare. The hospital is well-equipped with two life support ambulances, showcasing its preparedness to respond promptly to emergency situations. In cases where advanced care is required beyond the hospital's capabilities, seamless coordination with renowned medical experts ensures that patients receive the best possible treatment.

Playing a pivotal role in upholding the hospital's commitment to excellence are its team of Doctors which includes Dr S K Satsangi (Medical Officer, In-charge) former Prof. & Head S.N. Medical College, Agra, Dr Raman Manchanda (Gen. Surgeon), Dr Piyush Agarwal ( Surgeon), Dr Siddharth Agarwal (Physician), Dr Anjoo Bhatnagar(Pediatrician), Dr S.K.Nayyar(Homeopath), Dr Buggamal Chauhan(Ayurvedic physician, Dr. Arun Gupta, a retired Radiologist from AIIMS Delhi, and Dr. Sanjeev Sharma, an expert from AIIMS and others . In critical cases, these specialists collaborate closely with the hospital staff to assess situations and determine the most effective course of action. If patients require advanced care, they are swiftly transferred to Safdarjung or AIIMS, where their treatment is closely monitored.

The recent successful management of critical cases at Saran Ashram Hospital underscores its quintessential nature in healthcare. An exemplary instance involved a patient diagnosed with gas gangrene, a highly lethal soft tissue infection. The hospital's expert team promptly intervened, facilitating the patient swift transfer to Safdarjung, where he is now stabilized and on the path to recovery.

In another case of hemiplegia reported on December 6, 2023, another patient, guided by the revered leader, is steadily recovering through integrated medicine treatment. The hospital has embraced telemedicine facilities, connecting with doctors from Safdarjung and AIIMS, ensuring a collaborative and comprehensive approach to the patient's care.

Beyond its walls, Saran Ashram Hospital extends its commitment to the community by providing free consultation services to nearby villages twice daily during fieldwork at Anupam Upavan, near the bank of the river Yamuna. Additionally, every Sunday morning, medical camps are organized, offering health checkups and educational support to nearby villagers, including children. These initiatives are made possible through collaboration with the Dayalbagh Educational Institute.

Saran Ashram Hospital operates around the clock, under the guidance of Prof. Prem Saran Satsangi, present Revered leader of the Ra-Dha-Sva-AA-Mi Faith Dayalbagh. The hospital is a noteworthy institution dedicated to the welfare of its community. Its emphasis on integrated healthcare and selfless service to humanity positions it as an exemplary organization, establishing new benchmarks for holistic medical care and community well-being.