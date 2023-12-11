BOARD MEMBER AND QUALIFIED FINANCIAL EXPERT VIRGINIA REYNOLDS PARKER, CFA, AWARDED THE CERTIFICATE IN RISK GOVERNANCE®
Ginny has now earned two of our top credentials through her studies in guided study cohorts with fellow members of WomenExecs on Boards. I continue to admire her work and have for a very long time.”GLOBAL, ORGANIZATION, December 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The DCRO Institute, the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentials for board members and C-suite executives, announced today the award of the prestigious Certificate in Risk Governance® to Virginia Reynolds Parker, CFA of Richmond, Virginia, in the United States.
Virginia is a financial services entrepreneur and CEO with over 35 years of experience. She founded Parker Global Strategies, LLC in 1995, a firm that specialized in providing customized solutions for institutional investors in liquid alternative investment strategies across equity, fixed income, foreign exchange, commodity, and derivative markets. She emphasized corporate governance and transparent risk allocation and oversight to attract clients from 15 countries. In addition, she launched three first-ever investment products in Japan. Virginia serves as a board member and co-president of WomenExecs on Boards, a group comprised of alumnae of the Harvard Women on Boards program. Additionally, she serves on boards active in Education, Healthcare, the Arts, and the Environment, including Duke University’s Nicholas School of the Environment, where she is a former Chair and currently serves as an Emeritus member. Virginia is the editor of the book Managing Hedge Fund Risk: Strategies and Insights from Investors, Counterparties, Hedge Funds and Regulators and was inducted to the FX Hall of Fame in 2009. She is a graduate of Duke University and Harvard Business School’s Owner, President, Managers program.
"Ginny has now earned two of our top credentials through her studies in guided study cohorts with fellow members of WomenExecs on Boards," said David R. Koenig, QRD®, President and Chief Executive Officer of the DCRO Institute. "As I’ve stated before, I have long admired her work and career, and the opportunity to partner with Ginny and WomenExecs on Boards has been a pleasure."
The Certificate in Risk Governance® is awarded to those who have completed The Board Members' Course on Risk® - an intensive 17-course education program and evaluation. The curriculum is designed for current and aspiring board members who seek to advance the governance of risk-taking at their organizations and those who interact with boards. Taught by some of the world's leading figures in risk governance, the program features lessons by nearly 50 board members, C-level executives, and well-known authors from five continents. No course on risk for board members as robust as this - depth, practicality, and global expertise - exists anywhere else.
“The comprehensive curriculum for DCRO Institute’s Certificate in Risk Governance® coupled with a study cohort including some fellow members from WomenExecs on Boards provided an exceptional learning experience,” said Ms. Reynolds Parker. “The course not only expanded and strengthened my knowledge across the many challenges of risk governance that board members face today but also offered a forum for lively discussion and sharing of experiences and insights.”
The fundamental Duty of Care for directors around risk is to ensure that our organizations take risks well in pursuit of our goals and ambitions. This course furthers the fulfillment of that duty. Candidates may enroll in the Certificate in Risk Governance® program by visiting https://courses.dcroi.org.
Read testimonials about the program at www.dcroi.org/testimonials.
About the DCRO Institute – The DCRO Institute is the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentialing. We are a 501(c)3 nonprofit peer collaboration among board members and C-Suite executives from around the world. The DCRO Institute is the home of the Qualified Risk Director® designation, the Certificate in Risk Governance®, and the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance℠. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and C-suite by teaching the positive governance of risk-taking.℠ Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and c-suites on five continents. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit www.dcroi.org to learn more.
