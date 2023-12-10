Taiwan Tourism Administration Launches “Show Me Taiwan!” Campaign for Canadian Travellers in Toronto & Vancouver
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a move to deepen the connection between Canadian travellers and the vibrant culture of Taiwan, the Taiwan Tourism Administration (TTA) is thrilled to announce the launch of its year-long campaign, "Show Me Taiwan!" in Canada. The campaign, commencing today, is an open invitation to Canadian adventurers and culture enthusiasts to explore and experience Taiwan, the Heart of Asia, in a way that goes beyond conventional tourism.
From left to right: 1) Randall Chiang, General Manager, Eva Airways Corp. America, Toronto Branch 2) Jin-Ling Chen, Director General, TECO, Toronto 3) Claire Wen, Director, TTA, NY, 4) Gail Chang, Marketing Manager, TTA, SF Office
"Show Me Taiwan!" is a campaign that encourages travellers to see, experience, understand, and immerse themselves in the unique tapestry that makes Taiwan a must-visit destination. Crafted around the inherent curiosity and adventurous spirit of Canadians, it is an invitation for an immersive journey into the depths of Taiwan's rich culture, exquisite cuisine, profound history, and breathtaking landscapes.
To kickstart this thrilling campaign, the TTA invites Canadian travellers to attend its activation events during the holiday season:
● Saturday, 9th - Sunday, 10th December at CF Eaton Centre in Toronto.
● Saturday, 16th - Sunday, 17th December at CF Richmond Centre in Vancouver.
Come experience Taiwanese hospitality and immerse yourself in multiple interactive activities while earning free gifts. Also present will be travel partners that will provide insightful information about visiting.
This campaign marks a significant milestone following the September upgrade and rebranding of the Taiwan Tourism Bureau into the Taiwan Tourism Administration. With enhanced powers to set tourism promotion policies, the TTA, under the supervision of the Ministry of Transportation and Communications (MOTC), is dedicated to fostering a renewed interest in travel to Taiwan.
This year has seen TTA start several new initiatives aimed at driving more tourism to Taiwan: Travellers with a layover of 7 to 24 hours before their connecting flight can register for a free half-day tour in northern Taiwan. Sign up for yours at halfdaytour.taiwan.net.tw. Another innovation exciting visitors to Taiwan is TTA’s “Taiwan the Lucky Land” scheme, which rewards individuals traveling to Taiwan with the chance to win NT$5,000 (approximately CA$215) upon arrival in Taiwan. To learn more, visit 5000.taiwan.net.tw.
For more information, visit eng.taiwan.net.tw or follow #ShowMeTaiwan on social media.
ABOUT TAIWAN TOURISM ADMINISTRATION
The Taiwan Tourism Administration (TTA) is the official government agency of Taiwan (R.O.C.) responsible for domestic and international tourism policy development and execution. The Canada market is managed by the San Francisco branch of TTA. The marketing slogans currently in use for Taiwan are “Time for Taiwan” and “The Heart of Asia”, while the official mascot of the TTA is OhBear, a cartoon Formosan Black Bear, the national animal of Taiwan.
Alex Trup, Marketing Director
Purple Media on behalf of Taiwan Tourism Administration
+1 929-474-6565
alex@purple.media