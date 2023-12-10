UMD Urges Greece, Bulgaria and Albania to End the Discrimination of Macedonian Minorities
Greece, Bulgaria, and Albania End the Discrimination of Your Macedonian Minorities on the 75th Anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human RightsWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The United Macedonian Diaspora (UMD) is calling international attention to the persistent and longstanding Macedonian minority rights violations in Greece, Bulgaria, and Albania.
Commenting on the 75th Anniversary of the UN Universal Declaration of Human Rights, UMD Chairman Argie N. Bellio, said:
“Words alone are not enough to stop human rights violations, we need actions. Actions to confront our own friends that violate the human rights we say we uphold. That is how these problems are solved”
UMD Macedonia and Europe Director Gordan Jodanov, said:
"For far too long, these communities have endured discrimination and marginalization, and urgent action must be taken to rectify these injustices.
"Despite the progress made in the global protection of human rights, the plight of Macedonian minorities in certain regions demands immediate attention. UMD condemns the historical and ongoing violations these communities face and urges the governments of Greece, Bulgaria, and Albania to reevaluate their policies and practices to align with international human rights standards."
Drawing inspiration from positive developments in minority rights cases in countries such as Sweden, Romania, and Croatia, UMD calls upon the governments of Greece, Bulgaria, and Albania to consider and implement the following measures:
End Discrimination: Take decisive action to eliminate discriminatory practices against Macedonian minorities in all aspects of life, including education, employment, and public services.
Cultural Recognition: Acknowledge and respect the unique cultural identity of Macedonian communities, ensuring the preservation and promotion of their language, traditions, and heritage.
Political Representation: Facilitate the active participation of Macedonians in political processes, ensuring equitable representation at all levels of government.
Transparent Legal Framework: Establish and enforce a transparent legal framework that protects the rights of minorities and guarantees swift justice for any violations.
International Cooperation: Collaborate with international organizations, including the United Nations and relevant human rights bodies, to address systemic human and minority rights issues.
UMD remains committed to advocating for the rights of marginalized communities globally. We call on the international community to stand in solidarity with the Macedonian minorities in Greece, Bulgaria, and Albania and work collectively to bring an end to these violations.
