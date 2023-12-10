CHIZ: PURSUE PEACE AT ALL COST

Senator Chiz Escudero over the weekend expressed support for the Marcos administration's plan to reopen formal peace talks with the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People's Army-National Democratic Front (CPP-NPA-NDF) to end communist insurgency and contribute to the attainment of lasting peace in the country.

In a radio interview on Saturday (Dec. 9), the veteran legislator said any peace initiative must get the backing of every Filipino.

"Para sa akin anumang mapayapang paraan para maresolbahan ang patayan, girian at awayan sa pagitan ng mga Pilipino, o sa pagitan pa ng Pilipinas at ng ibang bansa, ay para sa akin hindi dapat pinipigilan. Dapat bukas palagi ang isang mapayapang paraan tulad ng pakikipag-usap para maresolba ang anumang hindi natin pagkakaunawaan," Escudero stressed.

"As a basic policy, I think every government should be open to any possibility of peaceful dialogues to settle any differences as opposed to simply pursuing war against fellow Filipinos," he added.

With the passing of CPP founding chairman Jose Maria Sison last year, the Bicolano senator said the Filipino people should give the current communist leadership the opportunity to show their sincerity toward another round of peace negotiations.

"Malay mo, nagbago ang sitwasyon. Malay mo iyong imposible noon ay posible na ngayon. At iyung ayaw tanggapin noon, tinatanggap na ngayon. Hindi natin masabi sa pagdaloy ng panahon ang pagbabago na pwedeng mangyari sa isip, sa puso at sa kaluluwa ng bawa't mamamayan. Pumanaw na rin ang pangunahing lider ng CPP-NPA-NDF at marahil ay nagkaroon din ng pagbabago sa kanilang hanay," Escudero said.

"Hindi ba sa mga pelikula, maraming beses na nabigyan ng second chance ang mga nagkamali? Pamahalaan tayo. Wala tayong karapatan na maubusan o mawalan ng pasensya. Wala tayong karapatang magalit o parating maging galit sa simumang sektor, grupo o tao. Bawa't Pilipino, sumusunod man sa batas o hindi; bawa't Pilipino na sumusuporta man o lumalaban sa gobyerno, sila pa rin ay mga constituents at dapat ay pinagsisilbihan ng ating pamahalaan," he added.

A Joint Communique between the Philippine Government and the NDF was released last Nov. 23 where it was announced that the two parties have agreed to a "principled and peaceful resolution of the armed conflict resolving the roots of the armed conflict and ending the arm struggle."

Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr. said the new development will pave the way for the peace talks to start anew, after it was terminated by then President Duterte in May 2017.