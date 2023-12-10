Submit Release
Statement of Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada on CCG firing water cannon vs PH vessels in Ayungin Shoal and Scarborough Shoal

December 10, 2023

STATEMENT OF SENATOR JINGGOY EJERCITO ESTRADA ON CCG FIRING WATER CANNON VS PH VESSELS IN AYUNGIN SHOAL AND SCARBOROUGH SHOAL

We strongly urge the Chinese government to respect international law, exercise restraint, and cease all actions that jeopardize the peace and security of the region.

The Philippines has consistently advocated for peaceful and diplomatic solutions to disputes, and we call on all parties involved to engage in meaningful dialogue to address the root causes of these incidents. We must pursue avenues that promote cooperation, understanding, and respect for each other's rights in the pursuit of a stable and secure region.

Ang mga aksyon ng China Coast Guard (CCG) ay hindi dapat nangyayari. Ito ay malinaw na paglabag sa karapatang pantao, batas ng dagat at nagpapakita ng kawalan ng paggalang sa soberanya ng Pilipinas.

We stand united in condemning these latest aggressive actions taken by CCG. We will not be cowed by any actions to intimidate or undermine our sovereign rights.

