PM urges Cà Mau to fully tap potential for sustainable development

VIETNAM, December 10 -

CÀ MAU — Cà Mau should double efforts to maximise its potential and strength, and promote resources and the spirit of self-reliance for its local development, said Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính at a ceremony to announce the southernmost province's master plan for the 2021-30 period, with a vision to 2050, and its investment promotion event on Saturday.

Mentioning the key policies of the Party and State on socio-economic development and international integration, the PM urged Cà Mau to focus on exploiting its brand of “Cà Mau Cape”, the southernmost point of the country, thereby promoting tourism development, and fully tap its advantages for developing renewable energy and seaports.

At the same time, Cà Mau should promote the application of science and technology in aquaculture and seafood processing, striving to become a centre in this field.

Attention should also be paid to creating breakthroughs in transport infrastructure, especially road, inland waterway, aviation and sea transport, he said, while urging the province to build runways so that large aircraft can land at Cà Mau airport.

The PM also asked local authorities to concentrate on improving the quality of human resources, investing more in education and training, intensifying the application of science and technology, promoting the creative startup ecosystem, developing appropriate mechanisms and policies, speeding up administrative reform and improving business investment environment, increasing competitiveness and promptly removing difficulties and creating favourable conditions for businesses.

He requested businesses that were granted investment registration certificates and those given in-principle approval to urgently complete procedures and soon put their projects into operation.

Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Nguyễn Tiến Hải presented a brief on the potential, strengths, opportunities and investment projects in the province.

He said that the province's master plan for the 2021-30 period, with a vision to 2050, approved by the Prime Minister on November 16, 2023, had been an important basis for policy-making, investment planning and creating motivation for production, business activities and social security in the locality.

He called on domestic and foreign investors, and international organisations to explore investment opportunities in the locality in the coming time, saying that the provincial authorities pledge to do their best to support and accompany businesses and investors.

Cà Mau has recorded important achievements in socio-economic development in recent years. Its GRDP in 2023 is estimated to reach more than VNĐ45.4 trillion (over US$1.87 billion), up 7.83 per cent year-on-year, exceeding the set plan. GRDP per capita is estimated at nearly VNĐ70 million, while the province's social investment capital is valued at VNĐ24 trillion. — VNS