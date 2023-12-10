Submit Release
News Search

There were 157 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 446,644 in the last 365 days.

Top legislator visits Vietnamese embassy in Thailand

VIETNAM, December 10 -  

 

BANGKOK — National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vương Đình Huệ on December 8 visited the Vietnamese Embassy in Thailand as part of his ongoing visit to the Southeast Asian country.

Briefing the embassy's staff on the outcomes of his talks and meetings with Thai parliament's leaders, he said that the two sides agreed on many important orientations for the bilateral relations in the future.

NA Chairman Huệ highlighted the growing Việt Nam-Thailand relationship with bright prospects.

Currently, Thailand is Việt Nam's second biggest trading partner in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), he said, noting that the two sides are striving for US$25 billion in bilateral trade in a more balanced direction. This is also a task of the embassy and especially the Vietnamese Trade Office, he stated.

He lauded the efforts by Ambassador Phan Chí Thành as well as the embassy's staff in preparing for his visit.

He asked the embassy, together with other relevant agencies, to continue working hard to prepare for the elevation of the Việt Nam-Thailand ties in the future.

At the same time, the embassy should promote the similarities between the two nations to further bolster partnership between the two countries as well as cooperation in the Mekong sub-region, the NA leader said. — VNS

You just read:

Top legislator visits Vietnamese embassy in Thailand

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more