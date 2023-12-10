Top legislator visits Vietnamese embassy in Thailand

VIETNAM, December 10 -

BANGKOK — National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vương Đình Huệ on December 8 visited the Vietnamese Embassy in Thailand as part of his ongoing visit to the Southeast Asian country.

Briefing the embassy's staff on the outcomes of his talks and meetings with Thai parliament's leaders, he said that the two sides agreed on many important orientations for the bilateral relations in the future.

NA Chairman Huệ highlighted the growing Việt Nam-Thailand relationship with bright prospects.

Currently, Thailand is Việt Nam's second biggest trading partner in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), he said, noting that the two sides are striving for US$25 billion in bilateral trade in a more balanced direction. This is also a task of the embassy and especially the Vietnamese Trade Office, he stated.

He lauded the efforts by Ambassador Phan Chí Thành as well as the embassy's staff in preparing for his visit.

He asked the embassy, together with other relevant agencies, to continue working hard to prepare for the elevation of the Việt Nam-Thailand ties in the future.

At the same time, the embassy should promote the similarities between the two nations to further bolster partnership between the two countries as well as cooperation in the Mekong sub-region, the NA leader said. — VNS