Debut Poet Goreti Marinho Invites Readers on a Journey of Hope with "Path of Life"
EINPresswire.com/ -- Poet Goreti Marinho is set to captivate readers with her debut poetry book, "Path of Life." In the midst of the COVID-19 lockdown, Marinho discovered a newfound passion for poetry, channeling positive energy and compassion into her verses. Titled "Path of Life," Marinho's collection reflects her genuine commitment to kindness and compassion, themes that resonate throughout her work. The author's journey into the world of poetry began as a personal outlet during challenging times, and it soon evolved into a source of inspiration for her and those fortunate enough to experience her words.
Marinho's poetic odyssey began with the simple act of sharing verses with friends via text messages. The positive reception fueled her creativity and confidence, resulting in a collection of heartfelt poems that embody the resilience of the human spirit. The author's focus on kindness and compassion shines through in each carefully crafted stanza. "Path of Life" is a testament to the transformative power of words, with a central message that encourages readers to find hope, resilience, and belief in the tapestry of everyday life.
One of Marinho's poignant poems, titled "Kindness," encapsulates the essence of her work:
Kindness
A touch with your heart
The ones seeking love
Sharing your time
Listen to their stories
Caring for their worries
Feeling the magic breath
Bringing calm to the ones
In distress.
Goreti Marinho's debut is a celebration of the human experience, inviting readers to navigate life's pathways with moments of calm, peace, and love. Her words are a beacon of hope, urging others to embrace gratitude as a pathway to happiness. "Path of Life" is a testament to Marinho's literary prowess and her ability to connect with readers on a profound level. The poetry collection is set to release on 10-12-2023, offering a poignant and uplifting addition to the world of contemporary poetry.
Book Link: https://a.co/d/1UBjZCU
Goreti Rodrigues Marinho
Marinho's poetic odyssey began with the simple act of sharing verses with friends via text messages. The positive reception fueled her creativity and confidence, resulting in a collection of heartfelt poems that embody the resilience of the human spirit. The author's focus on kindness and compassion shines through in each carefully crafted stanza. "Path of Life" is a testament to the transformative power of words, with a central message that encourages readers to find hope, resilience, and belief in the tapestry of everyday life.
One of Marinho's poignant poems, titled "Kindness," encapsulates the essence of her work:
Kindness
A touch with your heart
The ones seeking love
Sharing your time
Listen to their stories
Caring for their worries
Feeling the magic breath
Bringing calm to the ones
In distress.
Goreti Marinho's debut is a celebration of the human experience, inviting readers to navigate life's pathways with moments of calm, peace, and love. Her words are a beacon of hope, urging others to embrace gratitude as a pathway to happiness. "Path of Life" is a testament to Marinho's literary prowess and her ability to connect with readers on a profound level. The poetry collection is set to release on 10-12-2023, offering a poignant and uplifting addition to the world of contemporary poetry.
Book Link: https://a.co/d/1UBjZCU
Goreti Rodrigues Marinho
Wordsworth Writing House
goretimarinho01@gmail.com