Green Economy for Central Asia begins with Kazakhstan

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev President Tokayev addressing COP28 delegates President Tokayev at COP28 signing ceremony

The Republic of Kazakhstan became the first country in the Central Asian region to ratify Paris Agreement and adopt the Carbon Neutrality Strategy until 2060

Kazakhstan fully supports the UN’s urgent call for tangible actions to safeguard our environment for future generations. We were the first country in the region to have ratified the Paris Agreement.” — President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev