Kasia Siwosz Launches Groundbreaking Program for Financial Professionals

The former pro-athlete and career expert's program is tailor-made for finance professionals seeking rapid career advancement and life balance.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kasia Siwosz, a distinguished career coach with an extraordinary background as a professional tennis player turned finance expert, today announces the launch of her exclusive coaching program. This program is meticulously designed for mid to senior-level financial professionals aiming to escape career stagnation and burnout, promising transformative results in mere months.

"My goal is to help you expand the universe of your goals, creating a career 'Big Bang' where success is not limited to your professional life but encompasses every aspect of your being," says Kasia Siwosz. "It's about shifting your mindset and transforming your career, rapidly achieving growth, income, and fulfillment."

Program Highlights:

● Weekly Personalized Coaching Sessions: Tailored to each individual's schedule and needs, these sessions are the core of Siwosz's approach, focusing on strategy, implementation, and execution.

● Career and Goal-Setting Workshop: This intensive workshop helps clients audit their current goals and restructure them for optimal achievement and fulfillment.

● Personal and Family Life Audit: A critical component addressing the balance between professional success and personal life, ensuring holistic well-being and harmony.

● Custom Health and Fitness Optimization Plan: Drawing from her athletic background, Siwosz includes personalized health and fitness plans, essential for maintaining peak performance in all life areas.

● Time Management Optimization: Siwosz teaches advanced delegation and efficiency strategies, crucial for high-level professionals juggling multiple responsibilities.

● Fast-Track Plan of Action: This unique feature helps identify key influencers in the client’s career path, offering strategies to fast-track their journey to top roles like Managing Director.

● Mindset Audit and Transformation: Focused on shifting clients’ perspectives to align with those of top-performing professionals, fostering resilience, and a growth-oriented mindset.

Client Testimonial:

“I was so stressed, I couldn’t even formulate a plan. With Kasia’s guidance, I started honing my leadership and management techniques, which freed up my time immensely and allowed me to devote more to my family and partner. Working with Kasia was the best decision I ever made for my personal and professional growth,” says Kristian, a Managing Director who experienced Siwosz's coaching impact.

Valued at over $50,000, this comprehensive program is being offered at a special rate for a limited time. It is a rare opportunity for financial professionals to gain access to Siwosz's unique blend of athletic discipline, financial acumen, and coaching expertise.

Enrollment and Additional Information:

Spaces in this transformative program are limited and expected to fill quickly. Interested individuals are encouraged to act swiftly to secure their place.

For more information and to enroll in Kasia Siwosz's exclusive coaching program, visit www.kasiasiwosz.com. For direct inquiries and detailed discussions about the program, contact Kasia Siwosz at siwosz@gmail.com.