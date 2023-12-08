Op-ed: Washington’s salmon recovery plan is stronger than ever, despite what some may say

WASHINGTON, December 8 - The Tri-City Herald on December 4, 2023
Since 2005, the state has improved fish passage at 3,750 sites, cleaned up 8,000 contaminated industrial sites, repaired hundreds of miles of shoreline and riparian acreage, and more. Washington state has a comprehensive strategy to restore salmon populations. Gov. Jay Inslee Monday submitted an op-ed to defend the strategy, and the decades teamwork that went into it, from disingenuous partisan insults.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.