Op-ed: Washington’s salmon recovery plan is stronger than ever, despite what some may say

WASHINGTON, December 8 - The Tri-City Herald on December 4, 2023

Since 2005, the state has improved fish passage at 3,750 sites, cleaned up 8,000 contaminated industrial sites, repaired hundreds of miles of shoreline and riparian acreage, and more. Washington state has a comprehensive strategy to restore salmon populations. Gov. Jay Inslee Monday submitted an op-ed to defend the strategy, and the decades teamwork that went into it, from disingenuous partisan insults.

