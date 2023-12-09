PHILIPPINES, December 9 - Press Release

December 8, 2023 Robin Bill Provides Assistance to Victims of Terror Attacks Victims of terrorist attacks such as the recent bombing at Mindanao State University (MSU) in Marawi City may soon get assistance from the government once a bill filed by Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla becomes law. Padilla filed Senate Bill 2511, which seeks to establish a program providing such assistance to victims and families of fatalities, through the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD). "In most cases, if not all, victims of these evil acts who suffered injuries and families of those who were killed during terror attacks are left on their own with mounting expenses, such as but not limited to: medical, burial, transportation, and even long-term rehabilitation," Padilla said in his bill. Under the proposed "Terror Victims Assistance Act of 2023," the State shall provide financial, material, psychosocial and referral support and services to individuals and households who became victims of terrorism; and ensure the swift and efficient delivery of such support and services to them. Assistance includes financial, burial, material, medical, psychosocial support, and rehabilitation. The Terror Victims Assistance Program (TVAP) shall be established as a government program through the DSWD. Eligible beneficiaries include immediate families of those killed; and those who suffered injury. Funds for the provisions of the Act shall be included in the yearly budget. Bill ni Robin, Maghahatid ng Tulong sa Biktima ng Terorismo Makakatanggap na ng tulong ang mga biktima ng terorismo tulad ng pagbomba sa Mindanao State University (MSU) sa Marawi City, kung maging batas ang panukala ni Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla. Ihinain ni Padilla ang Senate Bill 2511, na magtatayo ng programang magbibigay ng ganitong tulong sa mga biktima at sa pamilya ng mga namatay, sa pamamagitan ng Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD). "In most cases, if not all, victims of these evil acts who suffered injuries and families of those who were killed during terror attacks are left on their own with mounting expenses, such as but not limited to: medical, burial, transportation, and even long-term rehabilitation," ani Padilla sa kanyang panukalang batas. Sa panukalang "Terror Victims Assistance Act of 2023," magbibigay ang estado ng financial, material, psychosocial at referral support and services sa mga biktima ng terorismo; at titiyakin ang mabilis na paghatid ng suporta. Kabilang sa "assistance" ang pinansyal, panlibing, materyal, medikal, psychosocial support, at rehabilitasyon. Ang Terror Victims Assistance Program (TVAP) ay itatayo na programa ng pamahalaan sa pamamagitan ng DSWD. Ang benepisyaryo nito ay kinabibilangan ng kamaganak ng mga namatay; at ang mga nasugatan. Manggagaling sa taunang badyet ang pondo para rito.