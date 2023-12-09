Submit Release
News Search

There were 680 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 447,465 in the last 365 days.

Sen. Tolentino: Maritime Zones Act to fortify 2016 arbitral ruling

PHILIPPINES, December 9 - Press Release
December 9, 2023

Sen. Tolentino: Maritime Zones Act to fortify 2016 arbitral ruling

MANILA -- Senator Francis "Tol" Tolentino said on Saturday that the Maritime Zones Act will fortify not only the compliance of the Philippines with the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), but also its 2016 arbitral ruling victory affirming claim on the West Philippine Sea (WPS).

In his weekly radio show on dzRH, Tolentino said: "Kasama sa batas ang hatol. Ang hatol na iyon na di na mababago pa ay kikilalanin na, matibay na lalo."

Sen. Tol stressed that currently, the Philippines is challenged with different justifications for each claim.

"Di gaya ngayon na hiwalay-- 'oh amin iyan dahil sa UNCLOS,' 'amin iyan dahil sa naipanalo namin na desisyon.' Ngayon, pinagsama-sama na natin iyon," Tolentino remarked.

The Chairman of the Senate Special Committee on Maritime and Admiralty Zones, who sponsored the mentioned bill, is expecting the bill to be approved by January of next year.

You just read:

Sen. Tolentino: Maritime Zones Act to fortify 2016 arbitral ruling

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more