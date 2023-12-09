The UAE Pavilion Programs Emphasize Commitment to Innovation and Education

TOGETHER FOR NET ZERO

In the first of a series of Agriculture Innovation Mission (AIM) for Climate events at COP28, the United Arab Emirates and the United States announced significant progress since COP27 across committed investments, with an additional $9 billion of funding to tackle agriculture’s role in the climate crisis and an increase in partnerships and innovation





Our Changemaker Majlis hosted a conversation on “An Education System for a Sustainable Future,” highlighting the importance of climate-focused curricula









Dubai, UAE – 9 December 2023: The UAE Pavilion at COP28 programs for 8 December 2023 featured convenings that aligned with the “Youth, Children, Education and Skills” thematic day at the global climate conference, with event discussions emphasizing the importance of innovation and knowledge sharing to nurture future generations.

Key announcements and dialogues at the UAE Pavilion at COP28 on 8 December 2023 included:

The first of three AIM for Climate events at COP28, with the Friday program focused on “The Future of Food Systems Innovation.” Her Excellency Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, UAE Minister of Climate Change and Environment and Commissioner-General of the UAE Pavilions at COP28, and the US Secretary of Agriculture Thomas Vilsack announced milestone achievements since COP27. Over the past year. AIM for Climate has built its partner base to 600, an increase by 325 partners; jumped from $8 billion in committed investments to $17 billion; and has almost tripled its number of innovation sprints, from 27 to 78 sprints.





AIM for Climate is a joint initiative by the UAE and the US, seeking to address climate change and global hunger by uniting participants to significantly increase support for climate-smart agriculture and food systems innovation over 5 years (2021-2025).

At a media briefing following the discussion, Her Excellency Mariam highlighted the inextricable link between food, health and climate, and the importance of innovation in facilitating change across the world. Secretary Vilsack spoke of how food and agriculture can also transform other industries including transportation and construction, providing low carbon fuel and turning methane to concrete.

Both government officials provided examples of assistance being given to farmers and smallholder farmers in their respective countries, and de-risking the adoption of technology associated with change, confirming that communication and upskilling is key.

During an overview of the Government Experience Exchange Program (GEEP), His Excellency Abdulla Nasser Lootah, Deputy Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Competitiveness and Knowledge Exchange, showcased the UAE government’s efforts at knowledge-sharing initiatives between the UAE and GEEP country partners. Working to share best practices in the field of government development and modernization across services and sectors including health, education and business, GEEP partner countries have increased by 600% since 2018, allowing for a transfer of experience and strategy that support development efforts and build a better world for future generations.





A Changemaker Majlis, curated by the UAE Ministry Of Climate Change And Environment (MOCCAE), facilitated the exchange of ideas around establishing An Education System for a Sustainable Future. With UNESCO data showing that only 53% of the world's national curricula currently reference climate change, Majlis participants including students, climate experts, and academia, opined on how education systems could incorporate sustainability at all levels and involve all stakeholders in the process.







With UNESCO data showing that only 53% of the world’s national curricula currently reference climate change, Majlis participants including students, climate experts, and academia, opined on how education systems could incorporate sustainability at all levels and involve all stakeholders in the process. A session highlighting the first building in the UAE to achieve the highest level of sustainability in design and construction - Sheikh Zayed Desert Learning Center (SZDLC), part of Al Ain Wildlife Park, reviewed the center’s commitment to sustainability. A designated space for the conservation of the UAE’s natural and cultural life, the SZDLC hosts 40,000 students annually and is an important educational and research facility combining knowledge and learning.

Further sessions at the UAE Pavilion included a panel discussion on the Importance of Biodiversity Conservation and Investing in Nature-Based Solutions hosted by the Environment Agency Abu Dhabi (EAD) and GAP Analysis on Climate Change Research in the UAE: A Focus Group led by the UAE Climate Change Research Network in collaboration with the American University of Sharjah and the UAE Ministry of Climate Change And Environment (MOCCAE).





In parallel to the thoughtful dialogue and key announcements in the UAE Pavilion at COP28, the Actionists Hub, located in the Green Zone, also hosted a number of salient conversations around innovation and climate education and ways to empower future generations. Key sessions included; Climate Communications 101 for Youth Leaders, where Allison Agsten, Director USC Annenberg Center for Climate Journalism and Communication, offered training in practical skills for young people to communicate about topics relating to climate change; Green Skills Training for Youth Empowerment to Combat Climate Change: Green Businesses & Jobs hosted by the Majra National CSR Fund, where a panel focused on empowering youth and explored advantages presented by green skills and jobs; and a TEDx-style presentation on Intergenerational Justice and Today’s Youth by the UN Secretary-General Youth Climate Advisory.

