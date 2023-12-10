Senior Housing Industry Looking to Cut Losses by Bringing In Commercial Cleaning Robots to Automate Fllor Cleaning
The senior housing industry faces increasing pressure to reduce costs while maintaining standards of care. One savior comes in the form of robot floor cleaners
We've been using robots for cleaning for about a year and seen significant improvements in efficiency and cost savings... but not having to struggle to find enough workers has been a huge relief.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The senior housing industry is facing increasing pressure to reduce costs while maintaining high standards of care. As a result, many facilities are turning to automation to improve efficiency and cut expenses. A 2022 study by the National Center for Assisted Living found that 48% of assisted living communities were concerned that they may have to close if workforce challenges persist. One area that is ripe for automation is floor cleaning, a time-consuming and labor-intensive task.
Commercial cleaning robots from Navia Robotics are now being used in senior living facilities to clean floors quickly, efficiently, and safely. These robots are equipped with advanced sensors and navigation systems that allow them to navigate around obstacles and clean floors without human intervention.
The benefits of using robots for floor cleaning in senior housing:
Reduced labor costs: Robots can work 24/7, freeing up staff for other tasks.
Improved efficiency: Robots can clean floors in less time than it takes humans.
Consistent results: Robots clean floors to the same high standard every time.
Improved safety: Robots can clean floors without the risk of slips, falls, or injuries.
Reduced noise levels: Robots are much quieter than traditional cleaning equipment.
Increased availability: Robots don’t suffer from downtime or take sick leave.
"Robots are really saving the day for us," said Angela Scott, Executive Director at Senior Living. "We have been using robots for floor cleaning for about a year now, and we have seen a significant improvement in efficiency and cost savings, but that aside, not having to struggle to find enough workers has been a huge relief."
The senior housing industry is expected to continue to adopt automation technologies in the coming years. This is due to the increasing pressure to reduce costs, improve efficiency, and meet the needs of a growing population of older adults. A report by Argentum projects total employment in the long-term care industry to reach 8.3 million by 2040 - a 42.1% increase from 2021 employment levels. With the wide gap in supply and demand for workers in the industry, commercial robotic floor scrubbers and industrial robot vacuum cleaners will undoubtedly play a bigger role in fulfilling that gap.
Navia Robotics leads the industry with unwavering devotion to research and development, spearheading advanced features and patented technologies. Their distinct focus on innovation distinguishes them from competitors. Having effectively deployed their robots in various establishments, they serve countless restaurant patrons across the United States every month. For restaurant, resort, hotel, hospital and senior housing operators seeking to integrate robots into their operations, Navia Robotics provides the chance for an on-site demo or risk-free trial.
About Navia Robotics
Navia Robotics is a robotics development company that possesses vast expertise in both automation hardware and software. With a deep understanding of the inefficiencies prevalent in the various service industries, both before and during the COVID-19 pandemic, Navia Robotics collaborated closely with numerous restaurants and hospitality facilities operating under diverse models and located in different geographical areas. This experience and the meticulous relationships built with customers give Navia Robotics an edge in refining their service to support the market's needs.
