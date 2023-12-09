Suspect Sought in an Armed Robbery

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District are seeking a suspect who robbed a business at gunpoint in the 800 Block of 7th Street, Northwest.

On Monday, December 4, 2023, at approximately 7:42 p.m., the suspect entered a business and approached the victims. The suspect brandished a handgun and took the issued service weapon from one of the victims, who is an armed security guard. The suspect then demanded money. The second victim, an employee of the business, complied. The suspect took the money then fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in this video: https://youtu.be/mQyRVrAXNnk

Anyone who can identify this suspect or has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 23197630

