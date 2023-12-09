CURE Media Group announces winners of the 2023 MPN Heroes® Recognition Program

This annual recognition program seeks to acknowledge those who have made significant contributions to the myeloproliferative neoplasm (MPN) community, either through advocacy, research, patient support or health care innovation

CRANBURY, N.J., Dec. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CURE Media Group, the industry-leading multimedia platform devoted to providing cancer updates and research to more than 1 million patients, survivors and caregivers, today announced the recipients of the 2023 MPN Heroes® Recognition Program. Since 2013, the program has recognized the individuals and organizations that have dedicated themselves to improving the lives of people with MPNs.



“We are proud to recognize these extraordinary individuals as our 2023 MPN Heroes,” said Mike Hennessy Jr., president and CEO of MJH Life Sciences®, the parent company of CURE. “Their unwavering commitment to the MPN community is a source of inspiration, and their efforts have made a significant impact on the lives of patients and their families.”

After a rigorous selection process, the following individuals have been chosen as the 2023 MPN Heroes:

Thomas Silver, who is an MPN Hero for his longtime support and advocacy for the MPN community. Silver is the board president of the Cancer Research and Treatment Fund (CRTF), which is dedicated to funding research focused on the cause, prevention, treatment and cure of MPNs. Under his leadership, the CRTF has directed millions of dollars to support innovative research that may one day improve the lives of people living with MPNs.

Shamim Salman, M.D., who is an MPN Hero for dedicating her years of hematology/oncology health care expertise to improving the lives of people affected by MPNs. Salman’s caring and empathetic disposition brings compassionate support to the patients she meets at Richmond University Medical Center.

Patrick Buxton, RN, who is an MPN Hero for his outstanding, dedicated care and advocacy for people living with MPNs. A clinical nurse manager at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center, Buxton provides an empathetic and caring ambiance to the busy MPN clinic. He is a constant presence and source of support for all his patients as they navigate their MPN journey.

Nichole Ard is an MPN Hero for her extraordinary leadership and strong patient focus while coordinating MPN clinical trials at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center. As a senior clinical studies coordinator, she was nationally recognized as a primary reason for the success of one key clinical study. Nichole finds it extremely satisfying that her efforts may one day contribute to a better life for all people affected by MPNs.

Marilyn Kay Edwards is an MPN Hero for her outreach as an MPN peer with CHAMPN, the Community Voice Champion Program. Over the years, Edwards has inspired many people affected by MPNs through sharing her own story of living with essential thrombocythemia that progressed to myelofibrosis (MF). Edwards goes to extraordinary lengths to help others living with MPNs find understanding, strength and hope.

Ed Bartholemy is an MPN Hero for his dedication as a caregiver for his wife, Nancy, during her 40-year journey with MF. After Nancy’s stem cell transplant, over 10,000 people viewed Bartholemy’s heartfelt posts in an online health journal, enabling others to draw inspiration from her recovery, relapse and remission. Bartholemy continues to drive toward meaningful change as a member of the board of directors for the MPN Research Foundation.

Marina Kremyanskaya, M.D., Ph.D., is an MPN Hero because of her extraordinary impact as an educator, physician and leader in MPN research. She serves as assistant professor of medicine in hematology and medical oncology, at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. She is also the medical director of the inpatient oncology unit at The Mount Sinai Hospital. For her expertise and compassion, she is renowned as the heart of the Mount Sinai MPN program.

Andrew Schafer, M.D., is an MPN Hero for his longtime contributions to MPN research and treatment. Schafer has supported the betterment of the MPN community as a researcher and leader in multiple roles in top research organizations. He has always reserved time to continue seeing patients. He believes that one of the most valuable parts of practicing and researching MPNs is the ability to discover what is unique about an individual patient's experiences.

These remarkable individuals have demonstrated exceptional dedication to improving the lives of those affected by MPNs, raising awareness and advancing research in this critical area of oncology.

Incyte partners with CURE Media Group to support the program, with CURE hosting the annual MPN Heroes recognition ceremony. Supporting the MPN community is an ongoing priority for Incyte, a global biopharmaceutical company focused on finding solutions for serious unmet medical needs through the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel medicines.

