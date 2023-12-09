Việt Nam always remembers wholehearted support, assistance of Belarus: President

VIETNAM, December 9 - HÀ NỘI – The Party, State, and people of Việt Nam always keep in mind the wholehearted support and assistance that the Belarusian people have given to the Southeast Asian country during the struggle for national liberation and reunification in the past as well as national construction and defence at present, said President Võ Văn Thưởng on December 8.

Welcoming Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko, who is paying an official visit to Việt Nam, President Thưởng spoke highly of the outcomes of the talks between the Belarusian PM and his Vietnamese counterpart Phạm Minh Chính, noting that the first visit to Việt Nam by a Government leader of Belarus in 12 years will create a strong impetus for bilateral multifaceted cooperation.

The State leader also expressed his delight that the political and diplomatic relations between the two countries continued to be promoted, providing an important stepping stone for collaboration in other areas such as economy, trade, investment, education, culture, and people-to-people exchange.

For his part, PM Golovchenko highly valued the socio-economic development achievements and growing prestige in the international arena that the Vietnamese State and people obtained recently.

Belarus treasured the traditional friendship between the two countries and viewed Việt Nam as a priority partner in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), he affirmed.

Both host and guest agreed to promote Vietnamese and Belarusian ministries, sectors, and localities’ implementation of the agreements reached at the talks between the two PMs so as to further intensify their countries’ traditional friendship and multifaceted ties.

On this occasion, President Thưởng offered thanks to the leaders and Government of Belarus for their attention to and favourable conditions for the Vietnamese community to live, work, and study stably in the country. VNA/VNS