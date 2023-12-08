Submit Release
AB820 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Workforce Development and Economic Opportunities - 2023-12-08

WISCONSIN, December 8 - An Act to create 71.07 (5re) and 71.10 (4) (cdm) of the statutes; Relating to: a tax credit for recipients of deferred action under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. (FE)

Status: A - Workforce Development and Economic Opportunities

