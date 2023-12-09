NOTICE TO DISREGARD -- CHOU2 PHARMA

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are advised by CHOU2 PHARMA that journalists and other readers should disregard the news release, “CHOU2 PHARMA Takes Center Stage as Local Host of Philadelphia iHeartRadio & Q102’s Jingle Ball Backstage Lounge on December 12” issued on December 8, 2023, over GlobeNewswire.