Craters & Freighters Successfully Completes Major Coffee Processing & Packaging Machinery Move for Joe’s Coffee

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Craters & Freighters Seattle/NW, a leading provider of specialty packaging, crating, and shipping services, announced the successful completion of a major coffee processing and packaging machinery move for Joe’s Coffee.

The project, completed in October, involved the construction of several custom crates and packaging systems at the Craters & Freighters’ Seattle facility, as well as the successful transportation of the machinery to Joe’s Coffee in Kent, Washington, where it was loaded and shipped to Las Vegas, Nevada.

“We are very pleased with the effective and efficient completion of this significant move,” said Adrian Sanchez, Foreman at Craters & Freighters Seattle/NW. “This project demonstrates our expertise in handling complex and challenging shipments. We are proud to have partnered with Joe’s Coffee to help them relocate their coffee processing and packaging machinery to a new facility in Las Vegas.”

The move required meticulous planning and execution and Craters & Freighters worked closely with Joe’s Coffee to develop a transportation plan that would get the equipment to the new facility on time and intact.

Loading the coffee processing and packaging machinery carefully and thoughtfully was essential to a safe transportation process to Las Vegas. Upon arrival, the equipment then needed to be removed from the truck and delivered into the facility. Craters & Freighters has completed numerous equipment and machinery relocations nationwide for decades, ensuring that this process was smooth, safe, and quick. The partnership has been incredibly rewarding for both parties.



ABOUT CRATERS & FREIGHTERS

Craters & Freighters is a leading provider of specialty packaging, crating, and shipping services. The company was founded in Golden, Colorado, in 1990 and serves residential and business customers in all sectors, including telecommunications equipment, electronics equipment, medical devices, aerospace & aviation parts & equipment, biotechnology, and heavy machinery. Craters & Freighters has over 60 locations throughout the United States and Canada.

The Seattle operation has been headed by K J Singh since September 2009. K J, has a bachelors in engineering and a master's in business administration. K J brings 40 years of hands-on U.S. experience related to packaging and processing systems for the food, beverage, and pharmaceuticals industries, in design, construction, and installation of manufacturing plants. His experience includes working with companies such as Unilever Foods, Bayer Pharmaceuticals, Nestle Foods, and Sara Lee Foods.