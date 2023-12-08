Pharvaris Presents Deucrictibant Clinical Data and Analysis of Endpoints for Trials of On-demand Treatment of HAE at the GA²LEN UCARE Conference 2023

ZUG, Switzerland, Dec. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pharvaris (Nasdaq: PHVS), a clinical-stage company developing novel, oral bradykinin-B2-receptor antagonists to treat and prevent hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks, today announced the presentation of one oral session and two posters at the Global Allergy and Asthma Excellence Network (GA²LEN) Urticaria Centers of Reference and Excellence (UCARE) Conference, being held from December 7-9, 2023, at the Rebouças Convention Center in São Paulo, Brazil.



Prof. Markus Magerl, M.D., presented an oral session titled “Treatment of HAE Attacks with Deucrictibant: RAPIDe-1 Phase 2 Trial Results” on Friday, December 8, 11:18-11:26 a.m. BST (9:18-9:26 a.m. EST). RAPIDe-1, a pivotal Phase 2 trial of deucrictibant immediate-release capsule (PHVS416) in the on-demand treatment HAE attacks, showed that deucrictibant capsules rapidly reduced time to the onset of symptom relief and to the resolution of HAE attacks, substantially reduced use of rescue medication and was well-tolerated at all dose levels.

Prof. Marcus Maurer, M.D., presented a poster titled “Early-Onset Response to Treatment of Hereditary Angioedema Attacks with Deucrictibant” on Friday, December 8, 7:00-8:00 p.m. BST (5:00-6:00 p.m. EST). Primary and post-hoc analyses of the RAPIDe-1 study were conducted to evaluate end of progression (EoP) and symptom relief in response to treatment of HAE attacks with PHVS416. In a post-hoc analysis of RAPIDe-1 data, EoP of angioedema manifestations, which represents the first event documenting treatment response and the first evidence of attacks evolving towards relief and resolution, was achieved at a median time of 25 or 26 minutes after treatment with deucrictibant capsules versus 20 hours for placebo. The onset of symptom relief was achieved at approximately two hours and clinically meaningful improvement within two hours after administration of deucrictibant.

Dr. Danny M. Cohn, M.D., presented a poster titled “Analyzing Symptom Relief Definitions in HAE Using AMRA and PGI-C/PGI-S” on Friday, December 8, 7:00-8:00 p.m. BST (5:00-6:00 p.m. EST). This poster details findings from a study performed in the U.S. assessing the content validity and psychometric properties of the three-item Angioedema symptom Rating scale (AMRA-3), a numeric rating scale derived from the three-symptom composite visual analogue scale (VAS-3). Results suggest that the median time to symptom relief of an AMRA-3 ≥20% reduction from pre-treatment is comparable with achieving a Patients' Global Impression of Change (PGI-C) “a little better” on two consecutive timepoints.

“A key secondary endpoint of RAPIDe-1 was the time to ≥30% change in VAS-3; today, Dr. Cohn presented data collected from the assessment of on demand stand-of-care treatments, suggesting that time to achieve a 20% change in AMRA-3—a derivative of VAS-3—is comparable to the time to achieve an improvement of ‘a little better’ on PGI-C,” said Peng Lu, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer of Pharvaris. “These findings, combined with the consistent results of RAPIDe-1 across the primary and all key secondary endpoints, provide confidence in the robustness of the dataset that can be generated through a pivotal Phase 3 study, such as RAPIDe-3. Additionally, we have been exploring other post-hoc analyses from RAPIDe-1 to assess additional outcomes that are clinically meaningful to the reduction of the morbidity of HAE, such as those that yielded the compelling data on the time to end of progression presented at the GA²LEN UCARE Conference.”

About deucrictibant immediate-release capsule (PHVS416)

Deucrictibant immediate-release capsule (PHVS416) is an investigational drug intended to treat attacks of hereditary angioedema (HAE) containing deucrictibant, a highly potent, specific, and orally bioavailable competitive antagonist of the bradykinin B2 receptor. Pharvaris aims to develop the immediate-release capsule formulation to provide rapid and reliable symptom relief, through rapid exposure of attack-mitigating therapy in an easy-to-administer, small oral dosage form.

About Pharvaris

Building on its deep-seated roots in HAE, Pharvaris is a clinical-stage company developing novel, oral bradykinin B2 receptor antagonists to treat and prevent HAE attacks. By directly pursuing this clinically proven therapeutic target with novel small molecules, the Pharvaris team aspires to offer people with all sub-types of HAE efficacious, safe, and easy-to-administer alternatives to treat attacks, both on-demand and prophylactically. The company brings together the best talent in the industry with deep expertise in rare diseases and HAE. For more information, visit https://pharvaris.com/.

