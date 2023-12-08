Submit Release
St. Albans Barracks / Burglary / Request for Information

                                 STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

REQUEST FOR INFORMATION

 

       

CASE#:  23A2007131

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Robert J. Van Woert

STATION:  St. Albans Barracks                   

CONTACT#:  802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME:  12/08/2023 at approximately 0752 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Main Street, Fairfax, VT

VIOLATION: Burglary

 

ACCUSED: Unknown Suspect(s)                                              

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:


VICTIM: Paul's Cow Wash

AGE: 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairfax, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:  


On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police Dispatch Center was contacted by a business owner who advised that over the course of the evening into the early morning someone broke into Paul's Cow Wash. The individual(s) caused damage to the business and committed the crime of Burglary.  Anyone with any information pertaining to this incident is encouraged to reach out to the Vermont State Police - St. Albans Barracks at 802-524-5993. 


Tips may also be submitted anonymously by texting keyword VTIPS to 274637 (CRIMES) or online by clicking this link: https://cityprotect.com/forms/state.vt.us/anonymous.



Trooper Robert J. Van Woert 

Vermont State Police – Williston Barracks 

2777 St. George Rd 

Williston, VT, 05495 

Phone: 802-878-7111

Email: Robert.VanWoert@Vermont.gov 

