St. Albans Barracks / Burglary / Request for Information
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
REQUEST FOR INFORMATION
CASE#: 23A2007131
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Robert J. Van Woert
STATION: St. Albans Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 12/08/2023 at approximately 0752 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Main Street, Fairfax, VT
VIOLATION: Burglary
ACCUSED: Unknown Suspect(s)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
VICTIM: Paul's Cow Wash
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairfax, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police Dispatch Center was contacted by a business owner who advised that over the course of the evening into the early morning someone broke into Paul's Cow Wash. The individual(s) caused damage to the business and committed the crime of Burglary. Anyone with any information pertaining to this incident is encouraged to reach out to the Vermont State Police - St. Albans Barracks at 802-524-5993.
Tips may also be submitted anonymously by texting keyword VTIPS to 274637 (CRIMES) or online by clicking this link: https://cityprotect.com/forms/state.vt.us/anonymous.
Trooper Robert J. Van Woert
Vermont State Police – Williston Barracks
2777 St. George Rd
Williston, VT, 05495
Phone: 802-878-7111
Email: Robert.VanWoert@Vermont.gov