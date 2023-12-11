THE BREAKFAST BAR LONG BEACH CELEBRATES 10th ANNIVERSARY
A Decade of Exceptional Food, Service, and CommunityLONG BEACH, CALIFORNIA, USA, December 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Popular landmark restaurant The Breakfast Bar, located at 70 Atlantic Avenue in Long Beach, will celebrate its 10th anniversary milestone on December 13th, 2023. Launched in 2013 by Long Beach locals Josh and Pam Beadel, The Breakfast Bar was inspired by the couple’s hometown roots, passion for great food, and shared twenty year career in the food and beverage industry.
The Breakfast Bar has become a local jewel and top SoCal brunch destination, applauded for its three-generation family recipes such as Uncle Marcee’s Omelet Casserole—prepared 24 hours in advance for optimal flavor, innovative craft cocktails including The Queen Mary for the LBC—a scratch-made Bloody Mary with secret ingredients, and other house-made favorites. The restaurant is a hot spot for visitors to the Long Beach area and a community hub for locals who make it a daily stop. In 2022, the Beadels opened a second location in Belmont Heights that has become equally popular. The Breakfast Bar also offers private party and special event catering both on and off-site.
“Pam and I are so grateful for our dedicated team, the people we get to serve and the connections we've made over the past ten years," said owner Josh Beadel. "We look forward to the next decade and our continuing expansion of The Breakfast Bar offerings and locations."
The Beadels have leveraged their success with The Breakfast Bar to provide meaningful support to the community. In 2023, they launched the Beadel Family Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization that supports, empowers, and gives back to deserving community causes in Long Beach, Los Angeles, and Orange County. To date, the foundation, through its Pancakes 4 Purpose initiative, has raised funds and awareness for foster youth scholarships, veteran support, food insecurity programs, animal welfare, and at-risk youth.
Promotions for the 10th anniversary month include a $10 specialty cocktail—The Blue Beadel—with vodka, blue curaçao, agave, fresh lemon juice, and a champagne floater, served over ice. Cheers!
The Breakfast Bar Hours & Locations
Monday-Thursday: 6am-2pm
Friday-Sunday: 6am-3pm
Downtown Long Beach
70 Atlantic Ave
Long Beach, CA. 90802
562-726-1700
Belmont Heights
3404 E. 4th Street
Long Beach, CA 90814
562-395-3400
Nancy Lucas
Nancy Lucas Public Relations
nancy@nancylucaspr.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram