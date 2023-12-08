AB777 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Health, Aging and Long-Term Care - 2023-12-08
WISCONSIN, December 8 - An Act to repeal 46.245, 48.067 (7m), 48.16, 48.23 (1m) (cm), 48.235 (1) (d), 48.255 (5), 48.257, 48.27 (9), 48.273 (4), 48.275 (3), 48.29 (3), 48.299 (1) (ar), 48.315 (1m), 48.37 (2), 48.373 (2) and (3), 48.375, 69.186 (1) (hf), 69.186 (1) (j), 69.186 (1) (k), 69.186 (1) (L), 146.89 (3r) (c) 3., 253.095, 253.10, 253.105, 253.107, 441.07 (1g) (f), 457.26 (2) (gm), 632.8985, 809.105, 809.14 (4), 809.62 (2m), 809.82 (2) (c), 895.037, 938.373 (2) and 940.15; to renumber 48.37 (1); and to amend 48.23 (4) (a), 48.299 (1) (a), 48.299 (1) (ag), 48.299 (1) (b), 48.396 (2) (a), 48.465 (3), 66.1002 (1) (e) 1., 324.02 (8), 448.02 (3) (a), 809.10 (1) (d), 809.24 (4), 809.30 (1) (a), 809.30 (1) (b) 2., 809.30 (2) (a), subchapter IV (title) of chapter 809 [precedes 809.40], 809.40 (title), 809.40 (1m), 809.801 (5) (c) and 939.75 (2) (b) 1. of the statutes; Relating to: the elimination of certain abortion-related regulations.