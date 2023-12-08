Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,124 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 448,040 in the last 365 days.

AB777 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Health, Aging and Long-Term Care - 2023-12-08

WISCONSIN, December 8 - An Act to repeal 46.245, 48.067 (7m), 48.16, 48.23 (1m) (cm), 48.235 (1) (d), 48.255 (5), 48.257, 48.27 (9), 48.273 (4), 48.275 (3), 48.29 (3), 48.299 (1) (ar), 48.315 (1m), 48.37 (2), 48.373 (2) and (3), 48.375, 69.186 (1) (hf), 69.186 (1) (j), 69.186 (1) (k), 69.186 (1) (L), 146.89 (3r) (c) 3., 253.095, 253.10, 253.105, 253.107, 441.07 (1g) (f), 457.26 (2) (gm), 632.8985, 809.105, 809.14 (4), 809.62 (2m), 809.82 (2) (c), 895.037, 938.373 (2) and 940.15; to renumber 48.37 (1); and to amend 48.23 (4) (a), 48.299 (1) (a), 48.299 (1) (ag), 48.299 (1) (b), 48.396 (2) (a), 48.465 (3), 66.1002 (1) (e) 1., 324.02 (8), 448.02 (3) (a), 809.10 (1) (d), 809.24 (4), 809.30 (1) (a), 809.30 (1) (b) 2., 809.30 (2) (a), subchapter IV (title) of chapter 809 [precedes 809.40], 809.40 (title), 809.40 (1m), 809.801 (5) (c) and 939.75 (2) (b) 1. of the statutes; Relating to: the elimination of certain abortion-related regulations.

You just read:

AB777 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Health, Aging and Long-Term Care - 2023-12-08

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more