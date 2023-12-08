WISCONSIN, December 8 - An Act to create chapter 156 and 979.01 (1j) of the statutes; Relating to: permitting certain qualified individuals to make a request for medication for the purpose of ending their lives and providing a penalty. (FE)
Status: A - Health, Aging and Long-Term Care
AB781 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Health, Aging and Long-Term Care - 2023-12-08
