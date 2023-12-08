Submit Release
AB807 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Ways and Means - 2023-12-08

WISCONSIN, December 8 - An Act to amend 77.52 (2) (a) 2. a.; and to create 77.52 (2) (a) 2. d. of the statutes; Relating to: a sales tax exemption for sales of admissions to the Wisconsin State Fair at State Fair Park. (FE)

Status: A - Ways and Means

Important Actions (newest first)

